New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Photo:apec.org)
New Zealand PM to Attend UN General Assembly

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 September 2022 15:25
Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to travel to New York on September 17 to represent New Zealand at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), co-host a Christchurch Call to Action Leader’s Summit, and participate in events to promote trade, investment, and tourism.
 
"I look forward to visiting the United States to meet with counterparts, and taking the opportunity to further promote New Zealand’s reconnecting plan," Ardern said in a press release on Monday.
 
According to her, it’s an important opportunity to set out New Zealand’s continued commitment to the multilateral system and international rules based order. 

"As the world continues to grapple with COVID-19, climate change, the Ukraine and geopolitical tensions, international cooperation is more important than ever," Ardern said.
 
She will co-host the Christchurch Call to Action Leader’s Summit with President of France Emmanuel Macron on September 20.
 
"I look forward to meeting with heads of state and global tech leaders to continue our important work to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online," Ardern said.
 
While in New York, the Prime Minister will take part in a number of bilateral meetings with other world leaders, multilateral events and deliver New Zealand’s national statement at the General Assembly.
 
She will also use the opportunity to promote New Zealand trade and export interests including meeting with Motion Picture Association of America executives to promote New Zealand as a film destination and attend the launch of the Invest New Zealand campaign "Do Good, Do Well" alongside major US investment funds.
 
The Prime Minister will travel on Air New Zealand’s inaugural direct flight to New York on September 17.
 
"The new direct flights to New York is an exciting step in reconnecting New Zealand with the world, and will bring a welcome boost for our tourism and other businesses," Ardern said.
 
(WAH)

Indonesia, Philippines Agree to Strengthen Border Security

Jokowi Calls for Stronger Trade Cooperation between Indonesia, Philippines

ADB Signs $52 Million Loan to Build Largest Wind Power Plant in Central Asia

