Illustrated by Medcom.id
Illustrated by Medcom.id

Strong 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Solomon Islands

Fajar Nugraha • 22 November 2022 10:01
Honiara: A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking that hurled televisions and other items to the ground.
 
A tsunami warning was issued for an area of the Solomons coast within 300 kilometres of the epicentre.
 
"This was a big one," Joy Nisha, a receptionist with the Heritage Park Hotel in the capital Honiara, told AFP.
 
"Some of the things in the hotel fell. Everyone seems OK, but panicky,” he added.
 
An AFP reporter in the capital said the shaking lasted for around 20 seconds.
 
Power was out in some areas of the city and people were leaving their offices and fleeing to higher ground.
 
The USGS revised the earthquake's magnitude down from an initial 7.3.
 
(FJR)

Building badly damage after 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolt Cianjur, West Java, 21 November 2022. Photo: BNPB

Death Toll from Cianjur Earthquake Reaches 56 Peoples

Local Officer said Death Toll Due to Cianjur Earthquake Reaches 46 People

14 Dead after the 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolt Cianjur

Peringatan!