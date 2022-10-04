English  
Forests cover 31 percent of the world’s land surface. (Photo: medcom.id)
Countries Urged to Halt Deforestation, Use Forests Sustainably

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 October 2022 11:12
Rome: The world must halt deforestation, plant trees to make the planet greener and restore productive capacities, and use forests and trees sustainably, Qu Dongyu, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), has said.
 
The statement was made during the opening of the 26th Session of the Committee on Forestry (COFO).
 
COFO26 is being held in hybrid format from 3 to 7 October at FAO’s Rome headquarters and will provide a platform for exchange and dialogue among participants and provide suggestions for FAO’s work in forestry.

"Deforestation and land degradation, together with biodiversity loss, are devastating our ecosystems. This must change and stop," Qu said in a media release on Monday.
 
"As set out in the Seoul Declaration, forests and trees must be considered a key part of the solution," he added.
 
Forests cover 31 percent of the world’s land surface, store an estimated 296 gigatonnes of carbon and are home to the majority of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity. 
 
They are a source of fibre, fuel, food and fodder, and they provide livelihoods for millions of people, including many of the world’s poorest. 
 
Forests help mitigate and adapt to climate change and improve soil, air and water quality. If sustainably managed, forests are also a source of renewable raw materials.
 
Qu said FAO’s flagship publication, the State of the World’s Forests 2022, which will be discussed during the Session, offers three concrete, interconnected solutions.
 
Firstly, Qu said halting deforestation is "key to tackling the climate crisis by both cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 14 percent and safeguarding more than half the Earth’s terrestrial biodiversity."
 
In addition, another solution is planting trees, restoring productive capacities, and improving ecosystem resilience. The Director-General pointed out that "1.5 billion hectares of degraded land can be restored. Increasing tree cover could raise economic sustainability, which is essential to boost productivity to meet growing demands."
 
Thirdly, he stressed the importance of using forests and trees sustainably and building green value chains. "Wood and bushes are a very valuable renewable resource, and an important source of carbon-neutral and even carbon-positive materials. Wild-harvested forest foods improve food security and the nutrition of people living nearby and beyond," Qu said.
 
Qu also stressed the importance of smallholders, local communities and Indigenous Peoples, who own or manage nearly 1 billion hectares of the world’s forest and farm land. He said they must be at the center of efforts towards sustainable agrifood systems, of which forests and trees are an integral part.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!