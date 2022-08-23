English  
ADB and USAID share similar goals in addressing development challenges in the region. (Photo: medcom.id)
ADB, USAID Help Pacific Better Adapt to Climate, Disaster Impacts

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 August 2022 14:16
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) signed a joint agreement to help the Pacific better adapt and respond to climate and disaster impacts, pandemics, and economic shocks.
 
The Regional Development Objective Agreement was signed by ADB Senior Advisor for Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Kenji Yuhaku and USAID Acting Mission Director for the Philippines, Pacific Islands, and Mongolia Betty Chung.
 
"ADB and USAID share similar goals in addressing development challenges in the region," said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez in a media release on Tuesday.

"This new partnership will provide for stronger collaboration in Pacific island countries as they continue to address climate change risks, strengthen efforts to mitigate and respond to disasters, and improve management of natural resources in the Pacific region," Gutierrez added.
 
Under the agreement, USAID will support efforts to strengthen community resilience and governance, and advance resilient economic growth in the Pacific.
 
"As a proud Pacific nation with very strong ties in the region, the United States is deeply invested in the Indo-Pacific. This agreement further underscores our commitment to Pacific Island countries," said Chung. 
 
"We believe that by advancing an open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific, countries in the region will be more empowered to adapt to the challenges of the 21st century and to seize its many opportunities," the USAID official added.
 
The partnership aims to expand access to affordable and climate-smart energy systems through private sector-led investments, and strengthen health systems and health coverage, to help the region become more resilient to shocks and more able to overcome the challenges of distance and isolation.
 
(WAH)
