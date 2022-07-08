English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/AlboMP)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/AlboMP)

Australia, New Zealand Hold Annual Leaders Meeting

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 July 2022 15:40
Sydney: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met in Sydney this morning for their first annual Australia New Zealand Leaders Meeting.
 
"It was great to meet with Prime Minister Albanese again further cementing the close renewed relationship between Australia and New Zealand," Ardern said in a press release on Fruday.
 
"It is important that we are able to continue to communicate freely and coordinate across the full spectrum of domestic and international issues. In what is an increasingly uncertain and risky geostrategic environment, having close friends that share values and work together is more essential than ever for the security and well-being of our citizens and the region," she said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The pair discussed changes to the situation of New Zealanders in Australia including ways to streamline New Zealanders access to Australian citizenship with agreement to identify options by ANZAC Day 2023; cooperation and engagement in the Pacific region, climate change and the responsibility on countries to commit to ambitious climate change action; and respective responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
"New Zealand is a proud pacific nation, and with the Pacific Islands Forum next week, we discussed in detail our shared view that the perspectives and priorities of Pacific island countries need to guide all regional engagement," she stated. 
 
"New Zealand has also reiterated our commitment to support COVID-19 recovery, regional prosperity and security, including through joint support for high-quality, climate-resilient infrastructure, and will be discussing with other pacific countries how we can continue to support the region," she added.
 
The leaders agreed economic ministers should meet later in the year to explore opportunities to support trans-Tasman businesses and consumers to further accelerate the economic recovery for both countries.
 
As a demonstration of the reset of the relationship, the two countries also agreed to annual formal bilateral meetings between their Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance and Climate Change.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
South Kalimantan Province Revitalizes over 168,000 Hectares of Critical Land

South Kalimantan Province Revitalizes over 168,000 Hectares of Critical Land

English
environment
US Appreciates Indonesia's G20 Presidency amid Food, Energy Crises

US Appreciates Indonesia's G20 Presidency amid Food, Energy Crises

English
g20
G20 Foreign Ministers Convey Deepest Sympathy following Attack against Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

G20 Foreign Ministers Convey Deepest Sympathy following Attack against Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

English
g20
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mantan PM Jepang Shinzo Abe Meninggal Dunia Setelah Ditembak
Internasional

Mantan PM Jepang Shinzo Abe Meninggal Dunia Setelah Ditembak

Mobil-Mobil LCGC Jangan Dikasih BBM Bersubsidi
Otomotif

Mobil-Mobil LCGC Jangan Dikasih BBM Bersubsidi

Jual Minyakita di Atas HET, 129 <i>Link</i> Pedagang Dibumihanguskan!
Ekonomi

Jual Minyakita di Atas HET, 129 Link Pedagang Dibumihanguskan!

5 Penyerang Terbaik dalam Sejarah Manchester United
Olahraga

5 Penyerang Terbaik dalam Sejarah Manchester United

Kemendikbudristek Segera Susun Peraturan Turunan UU Pendidikan dan Layanan Psikologi
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Segera Susun Peraturan Turunan UU Pendidikan dan Layanan Psikologi

Pesinetron Dicky Topan Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pesinetron Dicky Topan Meninggal Dunia

3 Aspek Infrastruktur Digital Ramah Lingkungan Menurut Kominfo
Teknologi

3 Aspek Infrastruktur Digital Ramah Lingkungan Menurut Kominfo

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 10 Ribu
Nasional

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 10 Ribu

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!