G20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Pushes to Apply Multilateralism in Handling Environmental Issues

Antara • 31 August 2022 16:12
Jakarta: Indonesia encouraged the need to apply a multilateral approach to confront various global environmental issues that affect countries during the G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers’ Meeting (JECMM) in Nusa Dua, Bali, on Wednesday.
 
G20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union that work together to handle major issues. Indonesia is holding the G20 presidency this year.
 
Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya pointed out that various global environmental issues had affected all countries, and they were in a position to solve them independently.

Hence, every country has the responsibility to maintain environmental multilateralism in order to resolve them, she stated while addressing G20 member country delegations.
 
Environmental multilateralism is the only mechanism wherein all countries, regardless of size and prosperity, are on the same standing and receive the same treatment, she affirmed.
 
The application of multilateralism in addressing environmental issues will provide a good opportunity for developed and developing countries to be heard, she noted.
 
To this end, Indonesia's G20 Presidency, within the G20 JECMM, also invited several other parties, such as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the African Union.
 
These parties' concerns and interests are also important. All countries can contribute in the solution through several ways, Nurbaya remarked.
 
The multilateralism approach in confronting environmental issues is also the only method to effectively coordinate steps in handling various global challenges.
 
She urged G20 member countries and representatives from other attending organizations to bolster the spirit of mutual respect.
 
This is because multilateralism can only be achieved when there is a sense of trust between countries, the minister explained.
 
Hence, it becomes the responsibility of all countries to become part of the solution, to build bridges rather than walls, and to push collective interests instead of their own interests, she stated.
 
