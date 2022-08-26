English  
In the early stages of the outbreak, most reported cases were in Europe. (Photo: medcom.id)
Monkeypox Outbreak Slowing in Europe: WHO Chief

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 August 2022 16:25
Geneva: There are signs that the monkeypox outbreak is slowing in Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated.
 
According to WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the number of weekly reported cases fell by more than 20% globally last week, although new cases increased in the Americas.
 
"In the early stages of the outbreak, most reported cases were in Europe, with a smaller proportion in the Americas," Dr Tedros told a press briefing on Thursday.

"That has now reversed, with less than 40% of reported cases in Europe and 60% in the Americas," he added.
 
According to him, insufficient awareness or public health measures are combining with a lack of access to vaccines to fan the flames of the outbreak in the Americas.
 
Earlier this week, the manufacturer of one vaccine, Bavarian Nordic, signed an agreement with WHO’s Regional Office for the Americas to support access to its vaccine in Latin America and the Caribbean.
 
"We thank Bavarian Nordic for this agreement, and we hope that it will help to bring the outbreak under control in the region," Dr Tedros stressed.
 
(WAH)
