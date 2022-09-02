UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Iraq

"They took note of the Iraqi Government’s efforts to restore order," Council President Nicolas de Riviere said in a press statement on Thursday.
The members of the Security Council appealed for calm and restraint and welcomed statements by parties calling for all to refrain from further violence.
They urged all parties to peacefully resolve their political differences, to respect the rule of law, the right of peaceful assembly, and Iraqi institutions, and to avoid violence.
The members of the Security Council strongly urged all parties and actors to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and constructive dialogue to advance reforms and chart a constructive way forward.
According to reports, the protests were triggered by the announcement from political leader and cleric Muqtada al-Sadr that he was leaving politics.
Sadr’s alliance won the majority of seats in last October’s general election in the Middle Eastern country, but his parliamentarians resigned en masse after reaching deadlock with a rival Shia bloc over the appointment of a new prime minister.