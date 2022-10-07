English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Ambassador was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris on September 19. (Photo: State Dept/Budi Sudarmo)
The Ambassador was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris on September 19. (Photo: State Dept/Budi Sudarmo)

New US Ambassador Presents Credentials to ASEAN Secretary-General

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 October 2022 10:00
Jakarta: Yohannes Abraham, the new United States (US) Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) presented his Letter of Credence to ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi this week at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta.
 
"Ambassador Abraham was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris on September 19, 2022," US Mission to ASEAN said in a media release on Thursday.
 
Prior to assuming his position, Ambassador Abraham served in the White House as Deputy Assistant to the President, Chief of Staff, and Executive Secretary of the National Security Council.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Previously, he was the Executive Director of the Biden-Harris Transition, where he managed day-to-day operations and oversaw the national security, economic, and domestic policy and personnel teams.
 
During the Obama-Biden Administration, Ambassador Abraham served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the White House National Economic Council, as well as Chief of Staff of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. 
 
He has also worked as Senior Advisor to the Obama Foundation and taught at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
 
A native of Springfield, Virginia, Ambassador Abraham holds a BA from Yale College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Index tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of commonly traded food commodities. (Photo: medcom.id)

FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

US, Google Cooperate to Support Education, Upskilling in Southeast Asia

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

English
food
Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

English
transportation
Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

English
MSMEs
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rebut Pole Position di Jepang, Verstappen Berpotensi Pertahankan Gelar Juara Dunia F1
Olahraga

Rebut Pole Position di Jepang, Verstappen Berpotensi Pertahankan Gelar Juara Dunia F1

Lagi, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Indonesia untuk Korban Banjir Pakistan Tiba di Karachi
Internasional

Lagi, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Indonesia untuk Korban Banjir Pakistan Tiba di Karachi

Anies Disebut Pemimpin Bertanggung Jawab, Ini Penyebabnya
Nasional

Anies Disebut Pemimpin Bertanggung Jawab, Ini Penyebabnya

Cerita Rizky, Anak Tukang Ojek Pengkolan yang Kini Sukses di Jepang
Pendidikan

Cerita Rizky, Anak Tukang Ojek Pengkolan yang Kini Sukses di Jepang

Mengenal Terowongan Tol Terpanjang Di Indonesia, Panjangnya 472 M
Otomotif

Mengenal Terowongan Tol Terpanjang Di Indonesia, Panjangnya 472 M

Penonton Synchronize Fest 2022 Buat 3 Diva Terharu
Hiburan

Penonton Synchronize Fest 2022 Buat 3 Diva Terharu

Banjir! Modal Asing Masuk Pasar Keuangan RI hingga Rp7,28 Triliun dalam Sepekan
Ekonomi

Banjir! Modal Asing Masuk Pasar Keuangan RI hingga Rp7,28 Triliun dalam Sepekan

APJII Pastikan Perkuat Infrastruktur Demi Akselerasi Ekosistem Digital
Teknologi

APJII Pastikan Perkuat Infrastruktur Demi Akselerasi Ekosistem Digital

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!