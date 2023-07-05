Enjoying the Beauty of the Habibie Bridge in Timor Leste

The Habibie Bridge was inaugurated on August 29 2019. This bridge is a source of pride for the people of Timor Leste as well as a form of honour for BJ Habibie.
Even though Habibie is not a prominent figure with Timor Leste citizenship, the people still see Habibie as a national hero of Timor Leste who has merit.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Park around Habibie Bridge in Timor Leste. Photo: Metro TV
The Habibie Bridge is 540 meters long and 8 meters wide. This bridge was built by a Timor Leste State Owned Enterprise with a budget of USD3.9 million.
However, when the bridge was inaugurated, Habibie cannot fulfils the invitation from PM Xanana Gusmao because of his declining health condition.
Apart from being one of the main roads in Dili, the BJ Habibie Bridge also has a playground on its left side.