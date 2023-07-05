English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Habibie Bridge at Timor Leste. Photo: Metro TV
Habibie Bridge at Timor Leste. Photo: Metro TV

Enjoying the Beauty of the Habibie Bridge in Timor Leste

MetroTV • 05 July 2023 16:03
Dili: One of the iconic places in Dili, Timor Leste is the Habibie Bridge. This bridge was built as a tribute for the late former President BJ Habibie for his services to the people of Timor Leste.
 
The Habibie Bridge was inaugurated on August 29 2019. This bridge is a source of pride for the people of Timor Leste as well as a form of honour for BJ Habibie.
 
Even though Habibie is not a prominent figure with Timor Leste citizenship, the people still see Habibie as a national hero of Timor Leste who has merit.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Enjoying the Beauty of the Habibie Bridge in Timor Leste
Park around Habibie Bridge in Timor Leste. Photo: Metro TV
 
The Habibie Bridge is 540 meters long and 8 meters wide. This bridge was built by a Timor Leste State Owned Enterprise with a budget of USD3.9 million.
 
However, when the bridge was inaugurated, Habibie cannot fulfils the invitation from PM Xanana Gusmao because of his declining health condition.
 
Apart from being one of the main roads in Dili, the BJ Habibie Bridge also has a playground on its left side.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Xanana Gusmao (kiri) dilantik sebagai Perdana Menteri Timor Leste di hadapan Presiden Jose Ramos Horta di Dili, 1 Juli 2023. (VALENTINO DARIELL DE SOUSA / AFP)

Xanana Gusmao Kembali Berkuasa sebagai Perdana Menteri Timor Leste

Xanana Gusmao Kembali Jadi Perdana Menteri Timor Leste

Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn Supports Timor Leste to Become the 11th Member of ASEAN

BACA JUGA
Bapanas and BRIN Will Use AI to Improve National Food Data

Bapanas and BRIN Will Use AI to Improve National Food Data

English
BRIN
Looking Through the Luxury of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Train

Looking Through the Luxury of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Train

English
high speed train
It's Important to Have a Lifelong Learning Investment: Sri Mulyani

It's Important to Have a Lifelong Learning Investment: Sri Mulyani

English
Sri Mulyani
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tak Pandang Bulu, OJK Bakal Sanksi Waskita dan WIKA Jika Terbukti Manipulasi Laporan Keuangan
Ekonomi

Tak Pandang Bulu, OJK Bakal Sanksi Waskita dan WIKA Jika Terbukti Manipulasi Laporan Keuangan

Resmi Direkrut Klub Jepang, Ini Profil Penyerang Timnas Putri Zahra Muzdalifah
Olahraga

Resmi Direkrut Klub Jepang, Ini Profil Penyerang Timnas Putri Zahra Muzdalifah

Baleg Sepakati Poin Revisi UU Desa, Masa Jabatan Kades Jadi 9 Tahun
Nasional

Baleg Sepakati Poin Revisi UU Desa, Masa Jabatan Kades Jadi 9 Tahun

Ada Lelang yang Jual Prototype PS5 di Jepang
Teknologi

Ada Lelang yang Jual Prototype PS5 di Jepang

Viral Cerita Gus Miftah Menyesal Datang ke Acara Uya Kuya: Munafik Banget!
Hiburan

Viral Cerita Gus Miftah Menyesal Datang ke Acara Uya Kuya: Munafik Banget!

All New Toyota C-HR dengan Wajah Baru & PHEV
Otomotif

All New Toyota C-HR dengan Wajah Baru & PHEV

Lulusan LPDP Diharapkan Bisa Antar Indonesia Jadi Negara Maju
Pendidikan

Lulusan LPDP Diharapkan Bisa Antar Indonesia Jadi Negara Maju

Pertempuran Sengit Berlanjut di Jenin, Israel Mulai Tarik Pasukan
Internasional

Pertempuran Sengit Berlanjut di Jenin, Israel Mulai Tarik Pasukan

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis
Properti

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!