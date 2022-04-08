Australia to Provide $2.5 Million to Boost Food Security in Sri Lanka

Canberra: Australia is set to provide $2.5 million to boost food security in Sri Lanka through the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected food security globally, impacting food supply chains and contributing to escalating food prices.
"This $2.5 million in targeted development assistance will support child nutrition, strengthen productivity for smallholder farmers and improve livelihoods in rural areas," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Friday.
The WFP and FAO will work to improve agricultural practices, strengthen market linkages and provide social protection to vulnerable communities, particularly households that are female-headed; with children under five; or that have pregnant or nursing mothers.
WFP will also address the immediate nutritional needs of school going children though the provision of meals at school.
FAO will support a school garden program.
"Australia will continue to work closely with regional partners to support health security and economic resilience in the Indo-Pacific," she concluded.