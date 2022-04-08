English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)

Australia to Provide $2.5 Million to Boost Food Security in Sri Lanka

English Australia sri lanka food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 April 2022 13:55
Canberra: Australia is set to provide $2.5 million to boost food security in Sri Lanka through the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
 
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected food security globally, impacting food supply chains and contributing to escalating food prices.
 
"This $2.5 million in targeted development assistance will support child nutrition, strengthen productivity for smallholder farmers and improve livelihoods in rural areas," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The WFP and FAO will work to improve agricultural practices, strengthen market linkages and provide social protection to vulnerable communities, particularly households that are female-headed; with children under five; or that have pregnant or nursing mothers.
 
WFP will also address the immediate nutritional needs of school going children though the provision of meals at school. 
 
FAO will support a school garden program.
 
"Australia will continue to work closely with regional partners to support health security and economic resilience in the Indo-Pacific," she concluded.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 84

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 84

English
covid-19
Indonesian Consumers Remained Upbeat in March 2022: BI

Indonesian Consumers Remained Upbeat in March 2022: BI

English
consumer confidence
WHO Records over 100 Attacks on Healthcare in Ukraine

WHO Records over 100 Attacks on Healthcare in Ukraine

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Konflik Rusia-Ukraina Jadi Biang Kerok Harga Pangan di DKI Meroket
Nasional

Konflik Rusia-Ukraina Jadi Biang Kerok Harga Pangan di DKI Meroket

BLT Minyak Goreng Paling Lambat Cair Seminggu sebelum Lebaran
Ekonomi

BLT Minyak Goreng Paling Lambat Cair Seminggu sebelum Lebaran

Usai Juara di Argentina, Tim Aprilia Fokus di MotoGP Amerika
Olahraga

Usai Juara di Argentina, Tim Aprilia Fokus di MotoGP Amerika

Harga Bensin Naik, Ini Cara Mengirit BBM Mobil
Otomotif

Harga Bensin Naik, Ini Cara Mengirit BBM Mobil

Siap-siap, 8 Instansi Buka Pendaftaran Sekolah Kedinasan Besok
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, 8 Instansi Buka Pendaftaran Sekolah Kedinasan Besok

Boy William Kaget Lihat Wajah Lucinta Luna Usai Operasi Plastik: Mirip Ondel-Ondel
Hiburan

Boy William Kaget Lihat Wajah Lucinta Luna Usai Operasi Plastik: Mirip Ondel-Ondel

Menteri Pertahanan AS: Putin Menyerah untuk Menguasai Kiev
Internasional

Menteri Pertahanan AS: Putin Menyerah untuk Menguasai Kiev

Spesifikasi dan Harga Xiaomi 12 Series Resmi di Indonesia, Bawa Desain Mewah Performa Tinggi
Teknologi

Spesifikasi dan Harga Xiaomi 12 Series Resmi di Indonesia, Bawa Desain Mewah Performa Tinggi

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!