Biden Congratulates Boric on Chile Election Victory

Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden called President-elect Gabriel Boric of Chile on Thursday to congratulate him on his election victory.
The President applauded the Latin American country’s free and fair elections as a powerful example to the region and the world.
"The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to social justice, democracy, human rights, and inclusive growth," Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement on Thursday.
President Biden underscored the importance of U.S.-Chile cooperation to promote a green and equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to address the existential threat posed by climate change.
On behalf of the US, the President also offered his deep condolences to the people of Chile for the tragic death of Valentina Orellana-Peralta.
Valentina Orellana-Peralta was an 14-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angelese police officer this week.