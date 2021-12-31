English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Chile's free and fair elections is a powerful example to the region and the world.
Chile's free and fair elections is a powerful example to the region and the world.

Biden Congratulates Boric on Chile Election Victory

English chile united states latin america
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 December 2021 13:59
Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden called President-elect Gabriel Boric of Chile on Thursday to congratulate him on his election victory. 
 
The President applauded the Latin American country’s free and fair elections as a powerful example to the region and the world. 
 
"The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to social justice, democracy, human rights, and inclusive growth," Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President Biden underscored the importance of U.S.-Chile cooperation to promote a green and equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to address the existential threat posed by climate change. 
 
On behalf of the US, the President also offered his deep condolences to the people of Chile for the tragic death of Valentina Orellana-Peralta.
 
Valentina Orellana-Peralta was an 14-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angelese police officer this week.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
104 Parks in Central Jakarta Closed during New Year Holiday

104 Parks in Central Jakarta Closed during New Year Holiday

English
covid-19
Jakarta Records 53 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta Records 53 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
UNHCR Applauds Indonesia for Allowing Disembarkation of Rohingya Refugees

UNHCR Applauds Indonesia for Allowing Disembarkation of Rohingya Refugees

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mulai Implementasi 1 Januari, Perjanjian RCEP Optimistis Rampung di Kuartal I
Ekonomi

Mulai Implementasi 1 Januari, Perjanjian RCEP Optimistis Rampung di Kuartal I

Sejumlah Kebijakan Kemendikbudristek di 2021 Dinilai Tergesa-gesa dan Berujung Polemik
Pendidikan

Sejumlah Kebijakan Kemendikbudristek di 2021 Dinilai Tergesa-gesa dan Berujung Polemik

Periskop Olahraga 2022: Balapan MotoGP Mandalika, Formula E hingga Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Periskop Olahraga 2022: Balapan MotoGP Mandalika, Formula E hingga Piala Dunia 2022

KPK Geledah Sejumlah Tempat untuk Bongkar Korupsi Dana PEN 2021
Nasional

KPK Geledah Sejumlah Tempat untuk Bongkar Korupsi Dana PEN 2021

Ketua MPR Pesan 2 Mobil Klasik Di Bali, Ini Modelnya
Otomotif

Ketua MPR Pesan 2 Mobil Klasik Di Bali, Ini Modelnya

Mulai Januari, Perangkat Bersistem Operasi BlackBerry Mati
Teknologi

Mulai Januari, Perangkat Bersistem Operasi BlackBerry Mati

Artis CA Ditangkap Polisi Terkait Prostitusi
Hiburan

Artis CA Ditangkap Polisi Terkait Prostitusi

Afrika Selatan Lewati Puncak Kasus Varian Omicron
Internasional

Afrika Selatan Lewati Puncak Kasus Varian Omicron

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!