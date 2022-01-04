UN Chief Condemns Continued Violence in Sudan

New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Monday the continued violence targeting protestors in Sudan following the October 25 military takeover.
"The Secretary-General condemns the continued violence targeting protestors and calls upon the Sudanese security forces to exercise the utmost restraint and adhere to their obligations in relation to the rights to freedom of assembly and expression," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement on Monday.
According to the spokesman, the Secretary-General has also taken note of the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
"He regrets that a political understanding on the way forward is not in place despite the gravity of the situation in Sudan. The Secretary-General encourages all stakeholders to continue engaging in meaningful dialogue in order to reach an inclusive, peaceful and lasting solution," Dujarric stated.
"Sudanese aspirations for a transition that leads to a democratic dispensation are critical. The UN remains ready to support these efforts," Dujarric added.
According to news agencies, Hamdok resigned after another day of mass protests that rocked the capital of the country, Khartoum.
After being detained during the military takeover, the Prime Minister had been reinstated after a deal was reached to share power with the army.