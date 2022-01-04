English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)

UN Chief Condemns Continued Violence in Sudan

English united nations military Sudan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 January 2022 11:00
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Monday the continued violence targeting protestors in Sudan following the October 25 military takeover.
 
"The Secretary-General condemns the continued violence targeting protestors and calls upon the Sudanese security forces to exercise the utmost restraint and adhere to their obligations in relation to the rights to freedom of assembly and expression,"  Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement on Monday.
 
According to the spokesman, the Secretary-General has also taken note of the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. 
 
"He regrets that a political understanding on the way forward is not in place despite the gravity of the situation in Sudan. The Secretary-General encourages all stakeholders to continue engaging in meaningful dialogue in order to reach an inclusive, peaceful and lasting solution," Dujarric stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Sudanese aspirations for a transition that leads to a democratic dispensation are critical. The UN remains ready to support these efforts," Dujarric added.
 
According to news agencies, Hamdok resigned after another day of mass protests that rocked the capital of the country, Khartoum.
 
After being detained during the military takeover, the Prime Minister had been reinstated after a deal was reached to share power with the army.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage Surpasses Target: Jokowi

Indonesia's COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage Surpasses Target: Jokowi

English
vaccine
Govt Prepared for Rising Cases of Omicron Variant: Minister

Govt Prepared for Rising Cases of Omicron Variant: Minister

English
covid-19
Indonesia's Employment Sector Showed Improvement during Pandemic: Minister

Indonesia's Employment Sector Showed Improvement during Pandemic: Minister

English
workers
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara Tak Pengaruhi Penerimaan Negara
Ekonomi

Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara Tak Pengaruhi Penerimaan Negara

Mazda B600, Si Kotak Sabun yang Jadi Andalan Para PNS
Otomotif

Mazda B600, Si Kotak Sabun yang Jadi Andalan Para PNS

PM Haiti Ariel Henry Selamat dari Upaya Pembunuhan
Internasional

PM Haiti Ariel Henry Selamat dari Upaya Pembunuhan

Status PPKM di Jakarta Naik Menjadi Level 2
Nasional

Status PPKM di Jakarta Naik Menjadi Level 2

PSSI Puas dengan Timnas Indonesia di Piala AFF 2020
Olahraga

PSSI Puas dengan Timnas Indonesia di Piala AFF 2020

Indonesia Membutuhkan 90 Juta Talenta Digital di 2035
Pendidikan

Indonesia Membutuhkan 90 Juta Talenta Digital di 2035

Partisipasi Sutradara Perempuan dalam Produksi Film pada 2021 Turun
Hiburan

Partisipasi Sutradara Perempuan dalam Produksi Film pada 2021 Turun

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!