Japan Provides Emergency Relief Goods to Cyclone-Hit Madagascar

Tokyo: Upon the request of the Government of Madagascar, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods to Madagascar in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.
The emergency relief goods include tents, water purifiers, blankets, sleeping pads, and portable jerry cans.
"In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Madagascar, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Madagascar to support the people affected by the flood disaster," the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Japan said in a press release on Wednesday.
The flood disaster occurred in Madagascar caused by Cyclone Batsirai on February 5-6, which has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives and significant physical damages.
According to the Government of Madagascar, as of February 13, 121 people died, 143,718 people were affected, and 27,048 people were evacuated.
Cyclone Batsirai hit the eastern coast of Madagascar on February 5, with wind exceeding 200 km/h.
It then hit the highlands and exited the country through the Mozambique Channel on February 6.