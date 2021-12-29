English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The pandemic requires a bold plan to vaccinate every person, everywhere.
The pandemic requires a bold plan to vaccinate every person, everywhere.

Recovery Should be International Community's Resolution for 2022: UN Chief

English united nations Climate Change covid-19
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2021 12:57
New York: Together, let’s make recovery for people, planet and prosperity our resolution for 2022, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his message for the New Year.
 
"The world welcomes 2022 with our hopes for the future being tested by deepening poverty and worsening inequality. By an unequal distribution of COVID vaccine. By climate commitments that fall short. And by ongoing conflict, division, and misinformation," Guterres lamented.
 
"These are not just policy tests. These are moral and real-life tests. And they are tests that humanity can pass if we commit to making 2022 a year of recovery for everyone," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Guterres went on to detail how best the recovery should be done on each front.
 
The pandemic requires a bold plan to vaccinate every person, everywhere, he said.
 
And for an economic rescue, the UN chief flagged that wealthier countries must support the developing world with financing, investment and debt relief.
 
Meanwhile, to heal from mistrust and division, he affirmed that a new emphasis must be placed on science, facts and reason.
 
At the same time, recovery from conflicts calls for a renewed spirit of dialogue, compromise and reconciliation while restoring our planet takes climate commitments that match the scale and urgency of the crisis, said Guterres.
 
"Together, let’s make recovery our resolution for 2022. I wish you all a happy and peaceful New Year," he added. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesians Urged Continue Observing Health Protocols

Indonesians Urged Continue Observing Health Protocols

English
Omicron
2 Save the Children Staff Identified among 35 People Killed in Myanmar's Kayah State

2 Save the Children Staff Identified among 35 People Killed in Myanmar's Kayah State

English
Myanmar
UNICEF Condemns Killing of At Least 35 People in Myanmar's Kayah State

UNICEF Condemns Killing of At Least 35 People in Myanmar's Kayah State

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Omicron Mengganas, Polri Imbau Nobar Final Piala AFF Ditiadakan
Nasional

Omicron Mengganas, Polri Imbau Nobar Final Piala AFF Ditiadakan

Sri Mulyani Terbitkan Aturan Pelaksanaan <i>Tax Amnesty</i> Jilid II
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Terbitkan Aturan Pelaksanaan Tax Amnesty Jilid II

Perkenalkan Radim Passer, Crazy Rich Paling Kencang
Otomotif

Perkenalkan Radim Passer, Crazy Rich Paling Kencang

Mengenal University of Cambridge, Kampus Top di Inggris
Pendidikan

Mengenal University of Cambridge, Kampus Top di Inggris

FDA: <i>Rapid Test</i> Covid-19 Cenderung Tidak Akurat Terhadap Varian Omicron
Internasional

FDA: Rapid Test Covid-19 Cenderung Tidak Akurat Terhadap Varian Omicron

Sebut Vanessa Angel Hamil di Luar Nikah, Emma Waroka Polisikan Tiara Marleen
Hiburan

Sebut Vanessa Angel Hamil di Luar Nikah, Emma Waroka Polisikan Tiara Marleen

Kaleidoskop Olahraga 2021: Pencapaian Bersejarah Greysia/Apriyani di Olimpiade
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop Olahraga 2021: Pencapaian Bersejarah Greysia/Apriyani di Olimpiade

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara
Teknologi

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!