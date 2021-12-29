New York: Together, let’s make recovery for people, planet and prosperity our resolution for 2022, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his message for the New Year.
"The world welcomes 2022 with our hopes for the future being tested by deepening poverty and worsening inequality. By an unequal distribution of COVID vaccine. By climate commitments that fall short. And by ongoing conflict, division, and misinformation," Guterres lamented.
"These are not just policy tests. These are moral and real-life tests. And they are tests that humanity can pass if we commit to making 2022 a year of recovery for everyone," he added.
Guterres went on to detail how best the recovery should be done on each front.
The pandemic requires a bold plan to vaccinate every person, everywhere, he said.
And for an economic rescue, the UN chief flagged that wealthier countries must support the developing world with financing, investment and debt relief.
Meanwhile, to heal from mistrust and division, he affirmed that a new emphasis must be placed on science, facts and reason.
At the same time, recovery from conflicts calls for a renewed spirit of dialogue, compromise and reconciliation while restoring our planet takes climate commitments that match the scale and urgency of the crisis, said Guterres.
"Together, let’s make recovery our resolution for 2022. I wish you all a happy and peaceful New Year," he added.