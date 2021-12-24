English  
The Ministers acknowledged the strong partnership between Australia and Indonesia.
Indonesia, Australia Hold Ministerial Council Meeting on Law and Security

English security Australia terrorism
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 December 2021 13:22
Jakarta: Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD met in Jakarta on Thursday for the eighth meeting of the Australia Indonesia Ministerial Council on Law and Security.
 
The Ministers acknowledged the longstanding and strong partnership between Australia and Indonesia.
 
They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation to address security and transnational crime threats in an increasingly complex regional dynamic.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Ministers agreed to cooperate further to counter terrorism and violent extremism, to counter cyber security threats and to enhance maritime security capacity," the Joint Communique of the eighth meeting of the Australia Indonesia Ministerial Council on Law and Security stated.
 
"Ministers noted that their meeting followed the Seventh Indonesia-Australia 2+2 Meeting on 9 September 2021 in Jakarta, where Foreign and Defence Ministers reiterated their commitment to deepen cooperation under the five pillars of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP)," the joint communique stated.
 
Minister Andrews expressed her gratitude to Minister Mahfud for allowing Australia to host the Ministerial Council in Indonesia, and extended an invitation to host Indonesia in Australia in 2022 to co-chair the next iterations of the Ministerial Council and the Sub Regional Meeting on Counter Terrorism and Transnational Security.
 
(WAH)
