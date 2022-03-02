Australian PM Tests Positive for COVID-19

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday evening said that he tested positive for COVID-19.
According to him, he is experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week.
"Tonight I tested positive to COVID-19. I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result," he said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
"I took a further test this evening after developing a fever late today. The test was inconclusive so I took a PCR test tonight which returned a positive result late this evening," he added.
The Prime Minister is continuing to follow health protocols and is isolating at home in Sydney.
"While in isolation I will continue to discharge all my responsibilities as Prime Minister, including virtually chairing meetings of the National Security and Expenditure Review Committees of Cabinet, focusing on our emergency response to the devastating floods in Queensland and New South Wales, and ensuring we stand with each and every one of the affected communities both now and as the waters eventually recede," he explained.
"I will also be focused on our urgent response to the tragedy unfolding in the Ukraine and Russia’s senseless aggression, staying in regular contact with our security and intelligence officials and our international partners, as well as working with the Treasurer to finalise the Budget," he concluded.