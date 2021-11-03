President Jokowi Arrives in United Arab Emirates

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to continue his overseas trip.
The GIA-1 plane carrying the Head of State arrived at the Presidential Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport at 22:50 local time, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, or at 01:50 Western Indonesia Time (WIB), Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
At the airport, President Jokowi was greeted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE Husin Bagis and the UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazroui.
During the visit, President Jokowi is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
In addition, the Head of State will attend a business meeting with several local figures and businessmen.
"President Joko Widodo's activities in Abu Dhabi, UAE are primarily to strengthen cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and investment," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin in an official statement, Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
The Middle East country is the third country visited by President Jokowi in his series of overseas visits in the past week.
He will be in the country for two days before returning to Indonesia on Friday, November 5, 2021.
During the flight to Abu Dhabi, the President was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.