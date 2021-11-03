English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Jokowi is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
President Jokowi is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

President Jokowi Arrives in United Arab Emirates

English investment middle east president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 03 November 2021 10:34
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to continue his overseas trip.
 
The GIA-1 plane carrying the Head of State arrived at the Presidential Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport at 22:50 local time, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, or at 01:50 Western Indonesia Time (WIB), Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
 
At the airport, President Jokowi was greeted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE Husin Bagis and the UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazroui.
 
During the visit, President Jokowi is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, the Head of State will attend a business meeting with several local figures and businessmen.
 
"President Joko Widodo's activities in Abu Dhabi, UAE are primarily to strengthen cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and investment," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin in an official statement, Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
 
The Middle East country is the third country visited by President Jokowi in his series of overseas visits in the past week. 
 
He will be in the country for two days before returning to Indonesia on Friday, November 5, 2021.
 
During the flight to Abu Dhabi, the President was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
EU Committed to Supporting Green Infrastructure in ASEAN

EU Committed to Supporting Green Infrastructure in ASEAN

English
europe
Partners Pledge $665 Million to Support Green Recovery in Southeast Asia

Partners Pledge $665 Million to Support Green Recovery in Southeast Asia

English
southeast asia
Indonesia Records 612 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 612 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mangkir, KPK Ultimatum Dosen Universitas Udayana
Nasional

Mangkir, KPK Ultimatum Dosen Universitas Udayana

Hasil Liga Champions Semalam: Ronaldo Selamatkan MU
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Champions Semalam: Ronaldo Selamatkan MU

Jelang Rilis Risalah Fed, Kurs Rupiah Pagi Tak Bertenaga
Ekonomi

Jelang Rilis Risalah Fed, Kurs Rupiah Pagi Tak Bertenaga

Ecstar Bawa Teknologi Oli Mesin MotoGP Ke Motor Harian
Otomotif

Ecstar Bawa Teknologi Oli Mesin MotoGP Ke Motor Harian

Pendaftaran Jalur Undangan Labschool Dibuka, Cek Jadwalnya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Jalur Undangan Labschool Dibuka, Cek Jadwalnya

Presiden Tiongkok Xi Jinping Tidak Hadir di COP26, Biden: Kesalahan Besar!
Internasional

Presiden Tiongkok Xi Jinping Tidak Hadir di COP26, Biden: Kesalahan Besar!

Dipecat Dua Film Akibat Skandal Aborsi, Kim Seon Ho Dipercaya Bintangi Sad Tropics
Hiburan

Dipecat Dua Film Akibat Skandal Aborsi, Kim Seon Ho Dipercaya Bintangi Sad Tropics

Facebook Verifikasi Halaman Palsu Elon Musk
Teknologi

Facebook Verifikasi Halaman Palsu Elon Musk

Intip Mewahnya Rumah Sewa Drake Seharga Rp924 Miliar
Properti

Intip Mewahnya Rumah Sewa Drake Seharga Rp924 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!