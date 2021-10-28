English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
In April, Timor Leste was hit by Cyclone Seroja.
In April, Timor Leste was hit by Cyclone Seroja.

China, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Women in Timor Leste

English china united nations Timor Leste women food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 October 2021 14:23
Bejing: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of the People’s Republic of China have recently signed an agreement to support WFP’s emergency food and nutrition operations in Timor-Leste.
 
This contribution, made through the Chinese Government’s South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, will enable WFP to provide specialised, nutritious foods to more than 12,000 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers who are at risk of malnutrition in 13 municipalities in Timor-Leste.
 
In April, the island nation was hit by Cyclone Seroja, which affected more than 25,000 households, leaving behind serious damages to infrastructure and agricultural lands. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The disaster struck when the population were already struggling with disruptions of livelihoods and high food prices as a result of COVID-19.
 
"WFP is grateful for this generous contribution from China. The funding came at a critical time, when climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have caused new hardships and rising food insecurity in Timor-Leste," said Sixi Qu, WFP China Country Director and Representative, in a press release on Wednesday.
 
According to the official, WFP is committed to standing with the people of Timor-Leste to tackle hunger and restore livelihoods. 
 
"We thank the Government of China for this timely funding and their long-standing partnership with WFP," the official concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
314 Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

314 Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English
covid-19 patients
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 191 Covid-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 191 Covid-19 Patients

English
covid-19 patients
Global Wealth Has Grown but at the Expense of Future Prosperity: Report

Global Wealth Has Grown but at the Expense of Future Prosperity: Report

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Surya Paloh Menargetkan NasDem Isi 3 Besar di Pemilu 2024
Nasional

Surya Paloh Menargetkan NasDem Isi 3 Besar di Pemilu 2024

Per 1 November, BI Buka Kembali Layanan Uang Rupiah
Ekonomi

Per 1 November, BI Buka Kembali Layanan Uang Rupiah

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi
Teknologi

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi

Di KTT EAS, Jokowi Dorong Diakhirinya Trajektori Negatif Geopolitik Kawasan
Internasional

Di KTT EAS, Jokowi Dorong Diakhirinya Trajektori Negatif Geopolitik Kawasan

MG Bawa 3 Mobil Baru DI GIIAS 2021, Ini Bocorannya
Otomotif

MG Bawa 3 Mobil Baru DI GIIAS 2021, Ini Bocorannya

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda
Pendidikan

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda

Buntut Kekalahan dari Vallecano, Barcelona Pecat Ronald Koeman
Olahraga

Buntut Kekalahan dari Vallecano, Barcelona Pecat Ronald Koeman

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!