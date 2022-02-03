English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Cambodia is the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2022. (Photo: asean.org)
Cambodia is the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2022. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN Urges Myanmar Military to Take Concrete Actions to Implement 5 Point Consensus

English Myanmar asean cambodia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 February 2022 10:59
Phnom Penh: ASEAN Member States on Wednesday urged Myanmar authorities to take concrete actions to effectively and fully implement the Five Point Consensus (5PC).
 
"ASEAN Member States underline the urgency of the immediate cessation of violence and for all parties to exercise utmost restraint as well as ensuring the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to those most in need on the basis of the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence," said ASEAN Chairman's Statement on the Situation in Myanmar.
 
"It is of critical importance for all sides to promote a conducive condition for a constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis in the interest of the people of Myanmar and in order to speedily return the situation to normalcy and prevent prolonged suffering to the people of Myanmar," the ASEAN Chairman's statement said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


To this end, ASEAN Member States welcomed the appointment of Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia, as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar.
 
Cambodia is the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2022.
 
They also called on Myanmar authorities to facilitate missions of the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair, beginning with the first visit to Myanmar as soon as possible to meet with all parties concerned, in order to move forward the implementation of the 5PC.
 
"ASEAN Member States reaffirm their commitment and readiness to help Myanmar in accordance with the will of the people of Myanmar on the basis of the 5PC and the ASEAN Charter with an understanding that durable peace and national reconciliation can be achieved only through an inclusive political solution that is Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led and involving all parties concerned," it stated.
 
"ASEAN Member States welcome the continued support from our external partners for ASEAN’s efforts in the swift and complete implementation of the 5PC, including on humanitarian assistance," it concluded.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar
Internasional

Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari
Nasional

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM
Ekonomi

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021
Pendidikan

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok
Teknologi

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!