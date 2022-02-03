ASEAN Urges Myanmar Military to Take Concrete Actions to Implement 5 Point Consensus

Phnom Penh: ASEAN Member States on Wednesday urged Myanmar authorities to take concrete actions to effectively and fully implement the Five Point Consensus (5PC).
"ASEAN Member States underline the urgency of the immediate cessation of violence and for all parties to exercise utmost restraint as well as ensuring the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to those most in need on the basis of the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence," said ASEAN Chairman's Statement on the Situation in Myanmar.
"It is of critical importance for all sides to promote a conducive condition for a constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis in the interest of the people of Myanmar and in order to speedily return the situation to normalcy and prevent prolonged suffering to the people of Myanmar," the ASEAN Chairman's statement said.
To this end, ASEAN Member States welcomed the appointment of Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia, as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar.
Cambodia is the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2022.
They also called on Myanmar authorities to facilitate missions of the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair, beginning with the first visit to Myanmar as soon as possible to meet with all parties concerned, in order to move forward the implementation of the 5PC.
"ASEAN Member States reaffirm their commitment and readiness to help Myanmar in accordance with the will of the people of Myanmar on the basis of the 5PC and the ASEAN Charter with an understanding that durable peace and national reconciliation can be achieved only through an inclusive political solution that is Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led and involving all parties concerned," it stated.
"ASEAN Member States welcome the continued support from our external partners for ASEAN’s efforts in the swift and complete implementation of the 5PC, including on humanitarian assistance," it concluded.