President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

President Jokowi Arrives in Kyiv

English president joko widodo Iriana Joko Widodo ukraine health Volodymyr Zelensky
Willy Haryono • 29 June 2022 16:50
Kyiv: After traveling for approximately 11 hours by train, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana arrived at Kyiv Central Station, Kyiv, Ukraine at around 08.50 local time on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
 
The President and his entourage were welcomed by Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Senik, Head of the Ukrainian-Indonesian Intergovernmental Relations Commission Taras Kachka, and officials from the Indonesian Embassy in Kyiv
 
The President is scheduled to carry out a number of activities in Ukraine, starting with visiting the rubble of the Lipky Apartment complex in Irpin City.
 
Based on information from the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat (BPMI Setpres), Jokowi is also scheduled to visit a health research center in Kyiv City.
 
In the afternoon, President Jokowi will go to the Maryinsky Palace to have a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
 
In the afternoon, President Jokowi and his limited entourage will return to Kyiv Central Station and then head to Przemysl Station in Poland.
 
(WAH)
