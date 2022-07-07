English  
EU's top diplomat is scheduled to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting on July 7-8, 2022. (Photo: Indonesia MoFA)
EU's top diplomat is scheduled to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting on July 7-8, 2022. (Photo: Indonesia MoFA)

EU Appreciates Indonesia's Leadership in G20

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 July 2022 11:39
Jakarta: The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, in Bali on Wednesday.
 
EU's top diplomat is scheduled to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting on July 7-8, 2022.
 
The Indonesian Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for the presence of Borrel at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. 

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs highly appreciates the presence of all G20 Foreign Ministers, in the midst of a challenging world situation," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Borrel appreciated Indonesia's leadership in the G20 and the way Indonesia is managing its leadership in this difficult situation. 
 
Borrel again conveyed his strong support for Indonesia's presidency at the G20.
 
During the meeting, the top diplomats discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the issue of the food and fertilizer supply chain.
 
(WAH)
