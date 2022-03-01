English  
Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the United Nations (UN) in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir. (Photo: kemlu.go.id)
Indonesia Pushes for Diplomacy, Dialogue to Resolve Ukraine Conflict

English united nations diplomacy indonesian government ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 March 2022 13:29
Jakarta: Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the United Nations (UN) in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir participated in the UN emergency special session on Ukraine on Monday.
 
"Military actions in Ukraine threaten the lives of civilians," said Ambassador Tata in a press release on Monday.
 
The Indonesian Ambassador also said that the situation in Ukraine had harmed peace and stability in Eastern Europe and the world.

For this reason, Ambassador Tata said, Indonesia has urged that peace be immediately restored in Ukraine. 
 
"All parties must respect the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law," said Ambassador Tata.
 
The emergency special session meeting of the UN General Assembly was held at the request of the 11 member states of the UN Security Council. 
 
This was done because the member states felt that the UN Security Council failed to take action regarding the situation in Ukraine.
 
Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, Indonesia has been actively pushing for dialogue and diplomacy. 
 
Indonesia plays an active role in pushing for resolutions to contain the aspirations of all parties in a balanced manner in order to prevent divisions in the UN General Assembly. 
 
(WAH)
