UN Secretary-General Condemns School Attack in Ukraine

New York: The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appalled by the reported attack on May 7 which hit a school in the Ukrainian city of Bilohorivka, a spokesperson said on Sunday.
"The Secretary-General is appalled by the reported attack on 7 May which hit a school in Bilohorivka, Ukraine, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from the ongoing fighting," Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on behalf of the UN Secretary-General.
Accoding to the spokesman, this attack is yet another reminder that in this war, as in so many other conflicts, it is civilians that pay the highest price.
"The Secretary-General reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be spared in times of war," Dujarric said.
This war must end, and peace must be established in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law," he added.
The United Nations and its humanitarian partners in Ukraine will continue supporting those whose lives have been shattered by war.