The Indonesian Embassy in Colombo also promoted Indonesian tourism. (KBRI Colombo)
Indonesian Embassy Promotes Indonesian Products in Sri Lanka

English indonesian embassy tourism sri lanka trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 January 2022 12:37
Colombo: Indonesian Embassy in Colombo, together with around  300 local and international companies participated in International Trade Fair on January, 21-23 in Jaffna, Northen Province of Sri Lanka. 
 
At the exhibition, the Indonesian Embassy promoted a number of Indonesian products, both that are already available in Sri Lanka and those are expected to enter the Sri Lankan market. 
 
At the same time, the Embassy also promoted Indonesian tourism by displaying variety tourism destinations in Indonesia including Bali, Borobudur, Lake Toba, Labuan Bajo, Riau Islands and Raja Ampat.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the exhibition, the Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, H.E. Dewi Gustina Tobing, and her team conducted a series of discussions with some interested companies to do business with Indonesia.  
 
"Potential collaboration are open for partnership in many sectors such as electric motor cycle, tyre, ship repairment and spareparts, pharmaceutical, papers, lubricants, coffee, and spices," the Embassy said in a press release on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, during the discussion between Ambassador Dewi with Yarlpaanam Chamber of Comerce, they agreed to have close contact to facilitate business people of the two countries.?
 
(WAH)
