Indonesian Diaspora in Sudan Hold Futsal Competition

?Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan Sunarko attended and opened the 2022 Sumatra Cup futsal competition last weekend.
The 2022 Sumatra Cup competition is the inaugural competition which is participated by 6 groups from Sumatra, namely KMA (Aceh), IPSU (North Sumatra), KMM (West Sumatra), HMJ (Jambi), Semari (Riau), and Formassi (South Sumatra).
During the opening ceremony, Ambassador Sunarko welcomed the implementation of the 2022 Sumatra Cup futsal competition by prioritizing the spirit of brotherhood, unity and sportsmanship of Indonesian students.
"There are at least three objectives of implementing student sports competitions," Ambassador Sunarko said in a press release on Monday.
"Firstly to maintain health, secondly to strengthen friendship relations among Indonesian students, and thirdly to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and unity in Indonesia," Ambassador Sunarko added.
Ambassador Sunarko opened the 2022 Sumatra Cup competition symbolically by kicking the ball and scoring a goal which was guarded by a goalkeeper from one of the 2022 Sumatra Cup athletes.?