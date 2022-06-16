ASEAN, Turkiye Committed to Strengthening Cooperation

English  
The meeting highlighted the progress made in ASEAN-Turkiye cooperation. (Photo: asean.org)
English asean Turkey southeast asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 June 2022 11:12
Jakarta: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Turkiye have renewed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation.
 
The fourth meeting of the ASEAN-Turkiye Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee was held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on June 13.
 
The meeting highlighted the progress made in ASEAN-Turkiye cooperation, particularly in the priority areas outlined in the ASEAN-Turkiye Sectoral Dialogue Partnership: Practical Cooperation Areas for 2019-2023. ASEAN also extended appreciation to Turkiye for establishing the ASEAN-Turkiye Fund at the ASEAN Secretariat to support the implementation of cooperative activities between the two sides.

Both sides further discussed a number of cooperative projects, which are currently in the pipeline for implementation, including capacity building programmes on diplomacy and climate change adaptation in agriculture sector, as well as other projects in the sectors of sustainable tourism, digital trade and logistics, disaster risk, human resource development, career expo, Science and Technology, and private sectors engagements.
 
"Further, the meeting deliberated other potential areas for cooperation such as manufacturing, information and communication technology (ICT), smart cities, hospitality and tourism, cybersecurity, connectivity, blue economy, agriculture and food processing, construction and infrastructure, ship building and maintenance, aviation, logistics, sustainable development, public health, climate change, education as well as film and TV series production, among others," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a press release on Wednesday.  
 
Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, Ekkaphab Phanthavong, co-chaired the meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to ASEAN, A?k?n Asan. Members of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN or their representatives and Deputy Director- General of the General Directorate of International Organizations in Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, also participated in the meeting.
 
(WAH)
