International Sporting Events Should Not Be Held in Russia: Australian PM

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison today said that international sporting events should not be held in Russia this year.
"The F1 should not be held. It should not be held in Russia. The men's volleyball international tournament should not be held there," Morrison said during a press conference in Adelaide today.
He commended Australians who are saying they won't participate in anything that is occurring in Russia this year.
"International sporting bodies, and I note a number of them and international sporting activities, are already joining that call, and I welcome it very much," he said.
"But this is the way you impose a cost on Russia that is invading its neighbour," he added.
According to the Australian leader, Ukraine is the victim of hostile, aggressive and unlawful actions and should be called out as such, particularly by very large global powers.
"Ukraine presents no threat to Russia," he said.