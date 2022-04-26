English  
Indonesian Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Dr. Sujatmiko. (Photo: KBRI Bandar Seri Begawan).
Indonesian Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Dr. Sujatmiko. (Photo: KBRI Bandar Seri Begawan).

Indonesian Embassy Distributes Basic Necessities for Indonesians in Brunei

English ramadan indonesian embassy eid al-fitr indonesian citizens brunei darussalam
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 April 2022 11:04
Jakarta: On April 23-24, on the occasion of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr 1443H, the Indonesian Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan distributed aid of basic food items for Indonesian citizens, including Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI), and also for Brunei's underprivileged families. 
 
A number of 200 Indonesians and 50 Bruneian families received food assistance containing rice, sugar, instant noodles, cooking oil, and canned sardines.
 
The distribution of basic necessities was carried out symbolically by the Indonesian Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Dr. Sujatmiko, to one of the Indonesian citizens.

"In the blessed holy month of Ramadan, this activity is a charity of worship to share goodness with our brothers and sisters in need. Moreover, we are still in the atmosphere of the COVID-19 pandemic.  In addition, this is a form of embodiment of the presence of the state for Indonesian citizens in Brunei Darussalam" said Ambassador Sujatmiko in a press release on Monday.
 
The food package assistance was a donation from the Indonesian Ambassador in Bandar Seri Begawan and the Labour Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan.
 
In addition to assistance for Indonesian citizens, the Indonesian Embassy also distributes the package for Brunei's underprivileged families and orphans in the Telisai area, Tutong. 
 
Located at the Kampong Telisai Mosque, there are 28 people from underprivileged families and 16 orphans who received assistance from the Indonesian Embassy. 
 
According to Ambassador Sujatmiko, this is a manifestation of solidarity between Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam.
 
"This donation is also present as a form of humanity and support for Bruneians," said Ambassador Sujatmiko.
 
This activity is one of a series of activities at the Indonesian Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan during the month of Ramadan. 
 
In addition, the Indonesian Embassy also held iftar and tarawih with the Indonesian citizens by implementing the SOP set by the Government of Brunei Darussalam.
 
(WAH)
