This workshop is intended to promote Indonesian halal products. (Photo: KBRI Phnom Penh)
Indonesian Embassy Holds Basic Halal Tourism Training in Cambodia

English indonesian embassy tourism cambodia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 April 2022 12:26
Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia, Sudirman Haseng, opened the Workshop on Basic Halal Tourism for the Officials of the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Cambodia last week.
 
"Halal is not complicated. By put into force halal requirements in products and services, Cambodia will be able to reach out to more than 2 billion Muslim consumers worldwide," the Indonesian Ambassador said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
According to The State of Global Islamic Report 2020/2021, Muslims spent $2.02 trillion in 2019 across the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, fashion, travel, and media/recreation sectors, all of which are impacted by Islamic faith-inspired ethical consumption needs. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"If Cambodia can meet the needs for products and services for Muslim travelers and consumers, it is certain that around 237.53 million of Indonesian Muslims are the potential customers for Cambodian products," he added.
 
Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism Katoeu Muhammad Nossry expressed his gratitude to the Embassy of Indonesia for holding workshops that can increase the quantity, quality, and skills of human resources in tourism to respond to various challenges such as the lack of tourism education facilities, tourist training sites, and tourism services.  
 
"The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism is preparing to welcome foreign tourists after the pandemic and is implementing a tourism development recovery plan 2021-2025, by focusing on the quality of education and skill training according to domestic and foreign standards to respond to the needs of employment in the tourism sector," he added.
 
The workshop, which was attended by about 30 offline participants and a number of online participants from the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism, presented 2 speakers from the Halal Product Assurance Agency, Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, namely Dr. H.A. Umar, Head of the Center for Halal Product Development and Supervision and Lady Yulia from the Indonesian Ministry of Religion via zoom. 
 
The speakers conveyed fundamentally about the nature and importance of halal products and services, as well as the importance of guaranteeing halal products to provide comfort, security, safety, and guarantee of the availability of halal products for people who consume and use the product. 
 
The speakers also conveyed in detail the halal product process, the obligations of halal business actors, and the flow of the halal certification process.
 
This workshop is intended to promote Indonesian halal products, in particular in the goods and service sector, such as the export of Indonesian halal products, halal lifestyle, and halal certification and standardization recognized in various regions.
 
In addition, this event is one of the implementations of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia on Economic and Technical Cooperation, signed in Jakarta in 1994 as well as the newest Memorandum of Understanding in Tourism Cooperation which was just signed in January this year, to assist the improvement of Cambodia's human resources in tourism.  
 
(WAH)
