President Jokowi Calls for Stronger Health Cooperation between ASEAN, US

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes that the relationship between ASEAN and the United States (US) will be closer.
During the 9th ASEAN-US Summit, he Indonesian Head of State assessed that ASEAN-US cooperation is very importat
"I would like to express my appreciation for the covid-19 vaccine donations to ASEAN countries.
"Efforts to achieve equal access to vaccines for all countries will be the key to ending the pandemic," said the President, quoted from presidenri.go.id, Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
The pandemic, said Jokowi, has made him realize the importance of investing in the health sector.
According to him, the development of national health resilience will be the basic capital to achieve global health resilience.
"The supply chain for the production of medicines, vaccines, medical devices must be diversified, including to the Southeast Asian region," said Jokowi.
On that occasion, Jokowi also hoped that ASEAN-US relations could strengthen stability in the region.
"I am sure, there will be no peace and stability in Asia without the role of ASEAN," said Jokowi.