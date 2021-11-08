ASEAN, Germany Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Relations

Jakarta: ASEAN and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen relations by exploring new opportunities for cooperation at the 5th ASEAN-Germany Development Committee (AG-DPC) Meeting held via videoconference on November 5.
At the Meeting, ASEAN and Germany welcomed the growing cooperation between the two sides across the three ASEAN Community pillars, and were pleased to note the progress made in the implementation of the ASEAN-Germany Development Partnership: Practical Cooperation Areas 2018-2022.
Both sides discussed the importance of deepening cooperation through regional programmes and initiatives including in the areas of (i) maritime peace and security; (ii) good governance and human rights; (iii) trade and investment cooperation; (iv) food, agriculture and forestry cooperation; (v) energy security; (vi) innovation and technology; (vii) education; (viii) culture exchange and cooperation; (ix) environment and climate change; (x) technical vocational education and training; (xi) disaster management and humanitarian assistance; (xii) poverty alleviation; (xiii) and support for narrowing the development gap and initiative for ASEAN integration.
"ASEAN and Germany also agreed to explore collaborative activities in areas such as counter-terrorism, countering violent extremism and combating transnational crime; peace and reconciliation; tourism; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and connectivity, to further enhance their collaboration," stated the ASEAN Secretariat in a press release on Monday.
The Meeting noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to bring about new challenges to the world, including to both ASEAN and Germany. In this connection, ASEAN appreciated Germany’s pledge to contribute to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund in the amount of EUR 5 million. They recognised the need to expediting recovery and strengthening resilience beyond the pandemic, through partnership in areas such as health and well-being, biodiversity, skill development, circular economy, digital technology, and smart cities network.
Further, both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and concern such as the ASEAN-Outlook on the Indo-Pacific as well as Germany’s Policy Guidelines for the Indo-Pacific region, among others. The importance of ASEAN Centrality, rules-based international order as well as free and open multilateral trading system were emphasised as fundamental principles underpinning the relations.
The AG-DPC is an annual meeting to review and chart the future direction of ASEAN-Germany cooperation. The 5th AG-DPC was co-chaired by Ekkaphab Phanthavong, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, and Ina Lepel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to ASEAN and attended by members of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN and their respective delegations.