A World-Class Armed Forces is what China Wants

Defense Attache of the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta, Senior Colonel Xu Sheng presided over the celebrations. Xu said, entering a new era under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the PLA has set a goal of fighting for a hundred years since its formation.
"This commitment includes accelerating the development of a world-class armed forces and prioritizing the formation of tough elite troops who are ready to fight in all conditions and ready to win all battles," said Senior Colonel Xu at a celebration in Jakarta, Monday 31 July 2023.
"President Xi Jinping once stated, 'when the world is good, then China can be better and when China is good, the world will be better,'" Xu added.
Xu added, in this new situation, China's determination to maintain world peace and promote common progress will not change. Especially under the core guidance concept and principles of the Global Security Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, China is actively pushing for a political solution to hot issues at the international and regional levels.
According to Xu, China's efforts have achieved progress and achievements that have been widely appreciated by the international community, and have contributed to China's strength in building a Security Community with humanity.
According to Xu, the Chinese armed forces in recent years have actively pursued all-encompassing and mutually beneficial international cooperation. This includes deepening communication and trust with other countries, and contributing more to global public security through participation in peacekeeping missions, counter-terrorism exercises, anti-shipping missions and humanitarian assistance missions.
Through concrete actions, the Chinese armed forces have always upheld the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual victory. China will always be a builder of world recovery, a contributor to global development and a protector of international order.
"In recent years, according to the leadership and encouragement of President Xi Jinping and President Joko Widodo, the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership relationship has continued to grow, opening a new chapter for the construction of the China-Indonesia Community of Shared Destiny," he said.
“Not long ago, President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to China. The two sides have established increasingly close high-level relations, enhanced strategic mutual trust, strengthened communication and cooperation in international affairs," Senior Colonel Xu added.
In June this year, two Chinese naval warships participated in the multilateral naval exercise Komodo 2023 in Indonesia. Two weeks ago, a delegation from the China National Defense University consisting of more than 50 senior PLA officers had just completed a visit to Indonesia.
"The facts prove that military cooperation between China and Indonesia in the field of joint exercises, personnel training, as well as military technology and equipment has produced productive results. The positive development of China-Indonesia military relations not only contributes to improving the welfare of the people of the two countries, but also makes important contributions to peace and cooperation at the international regional level," Xu concluded.