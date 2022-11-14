English  
The US and Indonesia share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership. (Photo: medcom.id)
The US and Indonesia share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership. (Photo: medcom.id)

US Supports Indonesia's Leadership in Indo-Pacific

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 November 2022 14:12
Jakarta: United States (US) President Joe Biden underscored the importance of the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership during his bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Bali today.
 
During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen it. 
 
"President Biden congratulated Indonesia on a successful G20 and G20 Presidency and expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third largest democracy and a strong proponent of the international rules-based order," the White House said in a media release on Monday. 

"The two leaders also discussed Indonesia’s upcoming 2023 chairmanship of ASEAN, with President Biden reiterating the United States’ commitment to ASEAN centrality and our support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific," the White House added.
 
The US and Indonesia share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership, anchored in shared values of democracy and pluralism.
 
The US remains focused on supporting Indonesia’s security and prosperity, while working together to tackle the climate crisis, promote access to affordable food and energy, strengthen pandemic preparedness and the global health architecture, expand our important people-to-people ties, and address the crises in Burma and Afghanistan. 
 
In Fiscal Year 2022 alone, the US Department of State and US Agency for International Development are planning to provide Indonesia with more than $150 million in bilateral development and security assistance.
 
(WAH)

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

