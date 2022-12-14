English  
The number of border crossers is increasing, reaching 200 people per day. (Photo: medcom.id)
The number of border crossers is increasing, reaching 200 people per day. (Photo: medcom.id)

Number of Indonesia-Timor Leste Border Crossers Increases: Immigration Office

Antara • 14 December 2022 22:18
Jakarta: The number of people crossing the border between Indonesia and Timor Leste has increased to an average of 200 people per day, according to the Atambua Immigration Office in Belu District, East Nusa Tenggara Province.
 
"The number of border crossers is increasing, reaching 200 people per day, from previously around under 100 people, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays," Head of the Immigration Office at the Atambua Immigration Checkpoint K. A. Halim stated when contacted from Kupang, Wednesday.
 
On Monday, 44 people entered the Indonesian territory and 194 people crossed the border to Timor Leste.

On Tuesday, 105 people entered the Indonesian territory, while 159 people were left.
 
The border crossers went in and out through the Mota'ain Cross-Border Post (PLBN) in Belu District,
 
In general, most of the border crossers were from Timor Leste and some were from the Philippines, South Korea, and Portugal.
 
"They cross using various types of visas, such as VOA, MERPITAS, MERP DPL, BVK DPL, BVK DNS, BVKS," he remarked.
 
To support immigration services, some 30 immigration officers were deployed at the Mota'ain border post.
 
Several immigration officers at traditional cross-border posts (PLB), such as in Laktutus and Builalu, were partly withdrawn and sent to the Mota'ain border post to facilitate services.
 
With their support, immigration services at the border crossings are expected to be more smooth and satisfactory, he remarked.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!