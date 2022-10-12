Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

"Investing in agricultural production and value chains can help serve a growing local market and contribute to food security," said Carret in a media release on Tuesday.



"The ARDI Program will invest in building the skills and knowledge of women, youth, and refugees to increase their employability and support the transition to formal employmentm" Carret added.

(WAH)