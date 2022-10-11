The batik gift was directly delivered to Her Majesty the Sultanah of Brunei Darussalam at the Nurul Iman Palace last week on her 76th birthday.
The wife of the Indonesian Ambassador to Bandar Seri Begawan, Nani Sujatmiko, representing the group explained the gift during the delivery to Her Majesty The Sultanah of Brunei Darussalam.
"This gift was carefully made by the skilled hands of Indonesian batik artisans for six months. The designs on these two batik fabrics take inspiration from traditional Javanese motifs and have special meanings tailored to the wearer," said Nani in a media release on Monday.
These two batik fabrics have the motifs of 'banyu mili' and 'peacock ngibing' which has their own philosophies. The first motif 'banyu mili' or 'flowing water' contains the meaning of hope that the wearer will continue to increase his or her authority and sustenance like flowing water. On the other hand, the 'peacock ngibing' motif has the philosophy of life which is always harmonious, serene, and peaceful.
Batik cloth, especially in Indonesia, is a considered a work of art, a symbol of cultural heritage, and is considered a national identity. "We are very proud to finally be able to present this beautiful gift that is rich in meaning and philosophy," said Mrs. Nani.
Indonesian Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Dr. Sujatmiko, who is also the Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Brunei Darussalam, stated that this visit showed the concern and close relationship between Her Majesty The Sultanah of Brunei Darussalam and the diplomatic corps in Brunei Darussalam.
The event took place solemnly and Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia greeted all members of the group. All wives of the heads of diplomatic representatives and female ambassadors of diplomatic representatives expressed their gratitude to Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia for their acceptance at the event.