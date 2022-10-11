English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Batik cloth, especially in Indonesia, is a considered a work of art. (Photo: KBRI Bandar Seri Begawan)
Batik cloth, especially in Indonesia, is a considered a work of art. (Photo: KBRI Bandar Seri Begawan)

Indonesia's Batik Silk Chosen as Special Gift on Birthday of Brunei Darussalam Sultanah

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2022 14:03
Bandar Seri Begawan: Two pieces of batik silk from Indonesia were chosen as a special gift from all of the wives of the heads of foreign representatives as well as the female ambassadors of foreign representatives in Brunei Darussalam on the birthday of the wife of His Majesty Sultan and Di-Pertuan Brunei Darussalam Paduka Seri Baginda Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha. 
 
The batik gift was directly delivered to Her Majesty the Sultanah of Brunei Darussalam at the Nurul Iman Palace last week on her 76th birthday.
 
The wife of the Indonesian Ambassador to Bandar Seri Begawan, Nani Sujatmiko, representing the group explained the gift during the delivery to Her Majesty The Sultanah of Brunei Darussalam.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This gift was carefully made by the skilled hands of Indonesian batik artisans for six months. The designs on these two batik fabrics take inspiration from traditional Javanese motifs and have special meanings tailored to the wearer," said Nani in a media release on Monday.
 
These two batik fabrics have the motifs of 'banyu mili' and 'peacock ngibing' which has their own philosophies. The first motif 'banyu mili' or 'flowing water' contains the meaning of hope that the wearer will continue to increase his or her authority and sustenance like flowing water. On the other hand, the 'peacock ngibing' motif has the philosophy of life which is always harmonious, serene, and peaceful.
 
Batik cloth, especially in Indonesia, is a considered a work of art, a symbol of cultural heritage, and is considered a national identity. "We are very proud to finally be able to present this beautiful gift that is rich in meaning and philosophy," said Mrs. Nani.
 
Indonesian Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Dr. Sujatmiko, who is also the Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Brunei Darussalam, stated that this visit showed the concern and close relationship between Her Majesty The Sultanah of Brunei Darussalam and the diplomatic corps in Brunei Darussalam.
 
The event took place solemnly and Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia greeted all members of the group. All wives of the heads of diplomatic representatives and female ambassadors of diplomatic representatives expressed their gratitude to Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia for their acceptance at the event. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Dua kain batik Indonesia diberikan kepada Permaisuri Sultan Brunei Darussalam di Bandar Seri Begawan, 7 Oktober 2022. (Kemenlu RI)

Persembahan Kain Batik di Hari Ulang Tahun Permaisuri Sultan Brunei

Pertamina Dorong UMKM Punya Daya Saing Global

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Some 28 Nations Line Up for IMF Aid: President Jokowi

Some 28 Nations Line Up for IMF Aid: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Logs 2,077 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 2,077 New COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
BNPB Urges Regions to Prepare Disaster Mitigation Apparatus amid Extreme Weather

BNPB Urges Regions to Prepare Disaster Mitigation Apparatus amid Extreme Weather

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bertambah, Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Jadi 132 Orang
Nasional

Bertambah, Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Jadi 132 Orang

Jika Kasus Covid Landai hingga Februari Tahun Depan, Indonesia Bisa Lepas dari Pandemi
Ekonomi

Jika Kasus Covid Landai hingga Februari Tahun Depan, Indonesia Bisa Lepas dari Pandemi

Ada 1.000 Beasiswa Non-Gelar untuk Guru Agama dari Kemenag, Cek Cara Daftarnya
Pendidikan

Ada 1.000 Beasiswa Non-Gelar untuk Guru Agama dari Kemenag, Cek Cara Daftarnya

Ukraina Dibombardir Rusia, Biden Janjikan Bantuan Sistem Pertahanan Udara Canggih
Internasional

Ukraina Dibombardir Rusia, Biden Janjikan Bantuan Sistem Pertahanan Udara Canggih

Deretan Rekor Pelatih dalam Piala Dunia, Vittorio Pozzo Terbaik
Olahraga

Deretan Rekor Pelatih dalam Piala Dunia, Vittorio Pozzo Terbaik

Manfaat Energi Terbarukan untuk Netralitas Karbon
Otomotif

Manfaat Energi Terbarukan untuk Netralitas Karbon

Lakukan KDRT ke Lesti Kejora, Karier dan Bisnis Rizky Billar Hancur Seketika
Hiburan

Lakukan KDRT ke Lesti Kejora, Karier dan Bisnis Rizky Billar Hancur Seketika

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal
Teknologi

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!