The meeting is organized to present case studies and achievements in various countries. (Photo: medcom.id)
The meeting is organized to present case studies and achievements in various countries. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Highlights COVID-19 Handling Success at OECD Meeting in Paris

Antara • 29 September 2022 21:05
Jakarta: An Indonesian delegate presented the success of digital communication and behavioral insight-based national COVID-19 handling policies before the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) delegates in Paris, France.
 
"The presence of the Indonesian delegate is a recognition to policies and collaborations of government ministries and institutions, public organizations, universities, the private sector, the media, and the grassroots community," Ardilla Amri, a staff of the Indonesian Embassy in France and a member of the Indonesian delegate for the OECD meeting, noted, as per the statement, Thursday.
 
Apart from Amri, the other Indonesian delegate members were Akhmad Firmannal, Devie Rahmawati, Rizky Ameliah, and Zaky Ramadhan. They spoke during an OECD meeting attended by 40 delegates from at least 15 developed economies on Tuesday (September 27).

She pointed out that the Merdeka Vaccination Programme, initiated by the Police, was one of the policies that the OECD had requested for the presentation.
 
According to the organization, innovations offered by the Merdeka Vaccination Programme, with its people-centric and social communication approach, is consistent with the OECD recommendations to global policymakers, Amri stated.
 
Devie Rahmawati, a researcher of the University of Indonesia's vocational studies, said that behavioral insights, digital technology, social harmony and mutual assistance are intertwined in the Merdeka Vaccination Programme.
 
The program has been successful in managing thousands of volunteers working simultaneously for 17 consecutive days with visible impacts.
 
"The vaccination coverage reached 97 percent, while before the Merdeka Vaccination programme, the coverage was only at 33 percent," Rahmawati pointed out.
 
Moreover, Zaky Ramadhan, initiator of the Merdeka Vaccination platform, said that the vaccination drive has become a benchmark for COVID-19 vaccination in Indonesia and continues to be a platform facilitating residents under a mutual assistance spirit and the adoption of digital technology.
 
Meanwhile, OECD Head of the Open and Innovative Government Division Carlos Santiso said that the meeting is organized to present case studies and achievements in various countries to elevate public trust in the government through a communication approach.
 
"This meeting also studies the insight of big data and behavioral studies in public communications throughout the pandemic," Santiso remarked.

 
(WAH)

The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

