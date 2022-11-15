G20 Summit Must Be Successful in Producing Useful Outcomes: Indonesian President

Speaking at the two-day summit's first session here, President Widodo said the international community currently pays close attention to the G20 Summit to know whether it will end in success or failure.
President Widodo remarked that the summit, being held in the resort island of Bali and attended by majority of the heads of government from the Group of 20, should be a success rather than a failure.
In his opening remarks at the first session during which the G20 leaders would discuss issues related to the global economy and food and energy security, President Widodo said, as the holder of G20 Presidency, Indonesia has made utmost efforts to bridge profound differences.
Success, however, is merely achievable if all G20 leaders and delegates, without exception, are strongly committed to setting aside differences and working hard to produce concretely useful results for the world, he affirmed.
In his remarks, President Widodo also highlighted the importance of paying serious attention to the issue of fertilizer shortages while emphasizing that the problem should not be undermined.
Widodo affirmed that if a concrete solution was not immediately taken to ensure sufficient availability of fertilizer stocks and affordability, 2023 would become a looming year.
The condition could deteriorate and turn into a crisis of global food supplies owing to fertilizer shortages and high prices that would significantly affect food prices in different parts of the world, he stated.
The current condition has become a matter of grave concern for 48 developing countries facing the highest level of vulnerability, President Widodo added.
At the summit held in Nusa Dua, Bali Island, until Wednesday, the attending G20 leaders comprised US President Joseph R. Biden, Chinese President China Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Formed in 1999, the Group of Twenty (G20) currently has 20 members: the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, China, Germany, Britain, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Italy, France, Russia, and the European Union.
The G20 is an international forum focusing on policy coordination in economics and development.
It represents the world's economic and political power, with its members representing 80 percent of the world's GDP, 75 percent of global exports, and 60 percent of the global population.
Under its presidency themed "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," Indonesia focuses on three priority sectors -- "strengthening of global health architecture", "digital transformation", and "energy transition" -- to achieve solutions for recovery.