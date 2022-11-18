English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
North Korea launch missile which can reach United State. Photo: AFP
North Korea launch missile which can reach United State. Photo: AFP

North Korea Test-fires Ballistic Missile with Range to Strike US

Fajar Nugraha • 18 November 2022 16:04
Pyongyang: North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland.
 
The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris will separately meet with leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch.
 
The North’s ongoing torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in eventual diplomacy and they come as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.
 
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the ICBM launch from North Korea’s capital region around 10:15 a.m. and the weapon flew toward the North’s eastern coast across the country. Japan said the ICBM appeared to have flown on a high trajectory and landed west of Hokkaido.
 
According to South Korean and Japanese estimates, the North Korean missile flew about 6,000-6,100 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 1,000 kilometers.
 
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters the altitude suggests the missile was launched on a high angle. He said depending on the weight of a warhead to be placed on the missile, the weapon has a range exceeding 15,000 kilometers, “in which case it could cover the entire mainland United States.”
 
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the launch “needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing” regional security while showing the North's prioritizing of unlawful weapons programs over the well-being of its people. He said President Joe Biden was briefed over the launch.
 
“Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement,” Watson said, as quoted from France24.
 
“The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies," he added.
 
While Minister Hamada, called the launch “a reckless act that threatens Japan as well as the region and the international community.”
 
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff called the launch “a grave provocation and serious threat” to undermine international and regional peace and security. It said South Korea maintains readiness to make “an overwhelming response to any North Korean provocation” amid close coordination with the United States.
 
After being briefed over the launch, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to boost a trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan and implement unspecified deterrence steps that were previously agreed upon with the United States. Yoon also ordered officials to push for strong international condemnations and sanctions on North Korea, according to his office.
 
North Korea also launched an ICBM on Nov. 3, but experts said that weapon failed to fly its intended flight and fell into the ocean after a stage separation. That test was believed to have involved a developmental ICBM called Hwasong-17. North Korea has two other types of ICBM — Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 — and their test-launches in 2017 proved they could potentially reach parts of the U.S. homeland.
 
The Hwasong-17 has a longer potential range than the others, and its huge size suggests it’s designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat missile defense systems. Some experts say the Nov. 3 test showed some technological progress in the development of the Hwasong-17, given that in its earlier test in March, the missile exploded soon after liftoff.
 
It wasn't immediately known if North Korea launched a Hwasong-17 missile again on Friday or something else.

 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 4 July Inter-Korean Joint Statement. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Secretary-General Calls for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

WHO Committed to Support North Korea Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Condemns North Korea's Pursuit of Ballistic Missiles

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Pursues Economic Cooperation with African Nations

Indonesia Pursues Economic Cooperation with African Nations

English
investment
Indonesia Accelerating ICT Infrastructure Development: Ministry

Indonesia Accelerating ICT Infrastructure Development: Ministry

English
indonesian government
House Passes Southwest Papua Province Bill into Law

House Passes Southwest Papua Province Bill into Law

English
indonesian parliament
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Anies Ingin Memantapkan Koalisi, Baru Bicara Cawapres
Nasional

Anies Ingin Memantapkan Koalisi, Baru Bicara Cawapres

Surplus Transaksi Berjalan Diperkirakan Berlanjut hingga Kuartal IV
Ekonomi

Surplus Transaksi Berjalan Diperkirakan Berlanjut hingga Kuartal IV

Banyak Pilihan, All New Toyota Prius Tawarkan Hybrid Atau PHEV
Otomotif

Banyak Pilihan, All New Toyota Prius Tawarkan Hybrid Atau PHEV

Hasil NBA: Nets Bungkam Blazers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Nets Bungkam Blazers

Kemenag Tunggak Pembayaran Beasiswa 10 Bulan, Mahasiswa Indonesia di Luar Negeri Hampir Diusir
Pendidikan

Kemenag Tunggak Pembayaran Beasiswa 10 Bulan, Mahasiswa Indonesia di Luar Negeri Hampir Diusir

Aktor Senior Rudy Salam Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Aktor Senior Rudy Salam Meninggal Dunia

Lokapala Bersiap Rilis di Asia Tenggara, Close Beta Akhir Desember
Teknologi

Lokapala Bersiap Rilis di Asia Tenggara, Close Beta Akhir Desember

Bebal, Zelensky Tetap Yakin Rudal Hantam Polandia Berasal dari Rusia
Internasional

Bebal, Zelensky Tetap Yakin Rudal Hantam Polandia Berasal dari Rusia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!