English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The project will help to strengthen Cambodia’s education system. (Photo: medcom.id)
The project will help to strengthen Cambodia’s education system. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB to Strengthen Education Reforms in Cambodia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 November 2022 11:08
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $70 million loan to Cambodia to support government efforts to deepen reforms in upper secondary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education across the country.
 
The Science and Technology Project in Upper Secondary Education will help Cambodia develop high-quality human resources, especially in the STEM field, as the country aspires to transform its economy to a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy. 
 
Building on ADB’s earlier education sector development programs for Cambodia, the project will expand access to standards-based upper secondary education, promote quality STEM education, and strengthen institutional capacity for the planning, management, and delivery of upper secondary education.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Given the significant STEM skills gap, the project will help to strengthen Cambodia’s education system by upgrading its traditional STEM education to keep up with the growing demand for a highly qualified labor force," said ADB Principal Education Specialist for Southeast Asia Lynnette Perez in a media release on Monday.
 
"This will be instrumental for Cambodia to integrate 21st century skills, knowledge, and competencies into its STEM education. This would improve student proficiency in critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration, all of which are needed for a knowledge-based economy," Perez added.
 
The project will put in place standards for quality education for all upper secondary schools, upgrade facilities, and provide essential education technology and STEM equipment in Cambodia. Among the project’s plans will be to upgrade the facilities of 14 upper secondary network schools and 103 general upper secondary schools by converting three classrooms in each into two science classrooms and one library with equipment, teaching materials, books, furnishing, and needed education technology resources.
 
To increase the pedagogical skills and content knowledge of teachers and strengthen STEM education delivery, the project will offer continuous professional development on effective and innovative teaching to 775 STEM teachers, with at least 40% women, and 25 STEM master lecturers from the National Institute of Education, with at least 80% women. The Cambodia Science and Technology Center, a hybrid center with a physical presence in Phnom Penh and a robust digital program, will be established for access by schools and communities nationwide.
 
Recognizing the key role school leaders play in STEM education delivery and learning outcomes, the project will provide continuous professional development to 155 upper secondary school directors on school leadership and management, instructional supervision, and partnership building, with 80% of the trainees composed of women.
 
In addition, the project will strengthen system-wide analysis and planning functions through capacity development and provide for real-time data collection at the school level, enabling school leaders to use the data to improve school management.
 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Trudeau would also attend the 18th Summit of La Francophonie in Djerba, Tunisia. (Photo: IndonesianMoFA)

Canadian PM to Participate in ASEAN, G20, APEC Summits

ADB Supports Development of 2 GW of Solar Power in Cambodia

ASEAN Committed to Promoting Inclusive Business

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Forex Reserves Down to $130.2 Billion in October 2022: BI

Indonesia's Forex Reserves Down to $130.2 Billion in October 2022: BI

English
Bank Indonesia
US Citizens Encouraged to Participate in Midterm Elections

US Citizens Encouraged to Participate in Midterm Elections

English
united states
Arizona Voters Concerned about Water Supplies

Arizona Voters Concerned about Water Supplies

English
water
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cadangan Devisa RI Turun di Oktober 2022
Ekonomi

Cadangan Devisa RI Turun di Oktober 2022

Jokowi Diganjar Penghargaan Perdamaian Internasional
Nasional

Jokowi Diganjar Penghargaan Perdamaian Internasional

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1
Teknologi

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1

Toyota Raize, Standar Compact SUV yang <i>Fun to Drive</i>
Otomotif

Toyota Raize, Standar Compact SUV yang Fun to Drive

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane
Hiburan

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane

Pesawat Jatuh ke Danau di Tanzania, 19 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Pesawat Jatuh ke Danau di Tanzania, 19 Orang Tewas

Liverpool Pecundangi Tottenham dengan Brace Mohamed Salah
Olahraga

Liverpool Pecundangi Tottenham dengan Brace Mohamed Salah

Jenis Gunung Api Berdasarkan Bentuk dan Aktivitasnya
Pendidikan

Jenis Gunung Api Berdasarkan Bentuk dan Aktivitasnya

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!