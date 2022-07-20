Indonesia, Vietnam Committed to Enhancing Defense Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son led the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) of Indonesia and Vietnam in Jakarta today.
"Regarding the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the two countries are committed to intensify and accelerate the negotiation process based on the 1982 UNCLOS," said Foreign Minister Retno in a joint statement after the meeting.
In the defense sector, Indonesia and Vietnam are exploring cooperation opportunities to jointly develop defense industries of the two countries.
"As part of our efforts to tackle transnational crime organizations in both countries, we encourage each side to accelerate negotiations to finalize the MoU on the eradication of illicit drug trafficking and counter terrorism," she added.
In addition, together with Vietnam, legal and consular issues were also discussed.
Foreign Minister Retno emphasized that this discussion was to ensure better protection for Indonesian citizens abroad.
On the same occasion, Foreign Minister Thanh Son highlighted closer cooperation with Indonesia.
"Vietnam hopes to work together with Indonesia towards post-pandemic recovery and sustainable economic development," he said.