English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia, Vietnam Committed to Enhancing Defense Cooperation

Marcheilla Ariesta • 20 July 2022 15:58
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son led the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) of Indonesia and Vietnam in Jakarta today.
 
"Regarding the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the two countries are committed to intensify and accelerate the negotiation process based on the 1982 UNCLOS," said Foreign Minister Retno in a joint statement after the meeting.
 
In the defense sector, Indonesia and Vietnam are exploring cooperation opportunities to jointly develop defense industries of the two countries.
 
"As part of our efforts to tackle transnational crime organizations in both countries, we encourage each side to accelerate negotiations to finalize the MoU on the eradication of illicit drug trafficking and counter terrorism," she added.
 
In addition, together with Vietnam, legal and consular issues were also discussed. 
 
Foreign Minister Retno emphasized that this discussion was to ensure better protection for Indonesian citizens abroad.
 
On the same occasion, Foreign Minister Thanh Son highlighted closer cooperation with Indonesia. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Vietnam hopes to work together with Indonesia towards post-pandemic recovery and sustainable economic development," he said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, UAE Cooperate to Develop Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Industry

Indonesia, UAE Cooperate to Develop Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Industry

English
health
Investment Realization in Indonesia Expected to Reach Rp1,200 Trillion This Year

Investment Realization in Indonesia Expected to Reach Rp1,200 Trillion This Year

English
investment
New Zealand Steps Up Protections against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

New Zealand Steps Up Protections against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kepala BKPM <i>Pede</i> Indonesia Jauh dari Krisis
Ekonomi

Kepala BKPM Pede Indonesia Jauh dari Krisis

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi
Internasional

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi

Resmi, Abdulla Helal Lengkapi Kuota Pemain Asing Persija
Olahraga

Resmi, Abdulla Helal Lengkapi Kuota Pemain Asing Persija

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya
Pendidikan

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?
Otomotif

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?

Bebas Bersyarat, Rizieq Berstatus Tahanan Kota
Nasional

Bebas Bersyarat, Rizieq Berstatus Tahanan Kota

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?
Teknologi

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?

Nunung Lebih Pilih Andre Taulany, Netizen: Sule <i>Baperan</i>
Hiburan

Nunung Lebih Pilih Andre Taulany, Netizen: Sule Baperan

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!