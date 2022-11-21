English  
Pakatan Harapan leader, Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: AFP
Anwar in Talks with Najib Despite Anti-Graft Pledge

Fajar Nugraha • 21 November 2022 18:02
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday he is in talks with the party of ex-premier Najib Razak, who is in jail for corruption, to form the next government after an inconclusive election.
 
Anwar's multi-ethnic coalition, Pakatan Harapan, which campaigned on an anti-corruption ticket, won 82 seats in Saturday's election, the most of any bloc but still short of the majority needed to form government.
 
Malaysia, one of Southeast Asia's biggest economies, has had three changes of government in as many years, underscoring recent political instability.

Saturday's election offered no immediate solution to that impasse, only more of the political horse-trading that have characterised recent polls.
 
"I am still very optimistic that we will be able to form a government, more transparent, more democratic and to safeguard the interests of the people in Malaysia," Anwar told a news conference, stated from AFP.
 
Another bloc, headed by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin, has also claimed it has enough backing to form government with the support of the conservative Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS).
 
Malaysia's king is poised to break the stalemate. Parties have been told to submit their preferred prime minister and coalition partners to the king's palace, with a deadline extended to 2:00 pm, Tuesday 22 November 2022.
 
Anwar spoke after holding formal talks with the incumbent ruling bloc Barisan Nasional, which is dominated by Najib's graft-tainted United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).
 
He said the talks with his old foes were predicated on him becoming the prime minister, a dream he has held for more than two decades.
 
An agreement with UMNO would give Anwar an extra 30 seats for a simple majority of 112.
 
UMNO dominated Malaysian politics for decades but registered its worst election performance since independence in 1957.

Court is court

It also suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2018 election due to public anger over the 1MDB graft scandal that involved billions of dollars of state funds.
 
Najib, who was at the centre of the scandal, is serving a 12-year jail term.
 
Anwar had campaigned on a promise to fight corruption, an issue that has come into sharper focus as Malaysians struggle with soaring food prices.
 
Asked about pending corruption cases involving more UMNO leaders, he said he would leave it to the justice system.
 
"Court is court. The judiciary must be free from the executive," Anwar said.
 
The apparent contradiction in Anwar seeking support from a corruption-tainted party was not lost on political observers.
 
"Anwar and his coalition must thread the discussion of a unity government carefully so as not to alienate its supporters," said Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, deputy managing director at BowerGroupAsia.
 
(FJR)

Death Toll from Cianjur Earthquake Reaches 56 Peoples

Local Officer said Death Toll Due to Cianjur Earthquake Reaches 46 People

14 Dead after the 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolt Cianjur

