UK Donates More Medical Supplies to Treat Civilians in Ukraine

Over 70 pallets of bandages, crutches, wheelchairs, and other much needed medical supplies are being donated to UK-Med, a frontline medical non-governmental organization (NGO), for those injured in Russian attacks.
The supplies come from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s emergency response stocks and will be used across Ukraine, including in Dnipro, Poltava and Lviv, to boost UK-Med’s ongoing work to establish mobile clinics to reach and treat vulnerable people.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
They include tents to be used for temporary treatment centres where health facilities have been damaged, as well as nearly 80 beds, over 30,000 gowns, aprons, bandages, needles, and other vital pieces of medical equipment.
UK-Med’s support in Ukraine provides a range of vital medical services, from surgical interventions and primary health care to mental health and psychosocial support.
They are also training civilians in trauma first aid and delivering psychological first aid training for medical teams.
The donation comes as the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visits the United States (US) and Canada, where he is meeting with members of the Ukrainian diaspora and discussing support to Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.
"Putin’s brutal bombardment of civilians and infrastructure across Ukraine is continuing to have a massive human cost, with the Ukrainian people paying the price," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a media release on Tuesday.
"This latest UK donation will help ensure medics on the frontline can continue to provide life-saving medical support to those caught in the conflict," Cleverly stated.
The UK has previously donated equipment and pharmaceutical supplies to UK-Med, in addition to £300,000 funding, to set up mobile health clinics and help train Ukrainian doctors, nurses and paramedics on how to deal with mass casualties.
This latest donation builds on that work, to support the most vulnerable civilians remaining in Ukraine, including the elderly and young children.