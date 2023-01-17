English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
UK-Med’s support in Ukraine provides a range of vital medical services. (Photo: medcom.id)
UK-Med’s support in Ukraine provides a range of vital medical services. (Photo: medcom.id)

UK Donates More Medical Supplies to Treat Civilians in Ukraine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 January 2023 13:00
London: The United Kingdom (UK) is sending further vital medical supplies to Ukraine to help treat casualties of the Russian offensive.
 
Over 70 pallets of bandages, crutches, wheelchairs, and other much needed medical supplies are being donated to UK-Med, a frontline medical non-governmental organization (NGO), for those injured in Russian attacks. 
 
The supplies come from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s emergency response stocks and will be used across Ukraine, including in Dnipro, Poltava and Lviv, to boost UK-Med’s ongoing work to establish mobile clinics to reach and treat vulnerable people.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


They include tents to be used for temporary treatment centres where health facilities have been damaged, as well as nearly 80 beds, over 30,000 gowns, aprons, bandages, needles, and other vital pieces of medical equipment.
 
UK-Med’s support in Ukraine provides a range of vital medical services, from surgical interventions and primary health care to mental health and psychosocial support. 
 
They are also training civilians in trauma first aid and delivering psychological first aid training for medical teams.
 
The donation comes as the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visits the United States (US) and Canada, where he is meeting with members of the Ukrainian diaspora and discussing support to Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.
 
"Putin’s brutal bombardment of civilians and infrastructure across Ukraine is continuing to have a massive human cost, with the Ukrainian people paying the price," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
"This latest UK donation will help ensure medics on the frontline can continue to provide life-saving medical support to those caught in the conflict," Cleverly stated.
 
The UK has previously donated equipment and pharmaceutical supplies to UK-Med, in addition to £300,000 funding, to set up mobile health clinics and help train Ukrainian doctors, nurses and paramedics on how to deal with mass casualties. 
 
This latest donation builds on that work, to support the most vulnerable civilians remaining in Ukraine, including the elderly and young children.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Japan Approves Debt Relief for Ukraine

World Bank Supports Poverty Reduction in Tajikistan

Indonesia Strives for Swift Integration of Grain Export from Ukraine: Minister

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

English
investment
UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

English
united nations
President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!
Nasional

Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16
Internasional

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16

Kuat <i>Gak Sih</i> Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..
Ekonomi

Kuat Gak Sih Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang
Otomotif

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022
Pendidikan

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid
Teknologi

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer
Hiburan

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini
Properti

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!