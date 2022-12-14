English  
The UN currently estimates 17.6 million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance in 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand Provides More Humanitarian Aid as Ukraine Crisis Enters Winter Months

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 December 2022 14:59
Wellington: New Zealand is providing more humanitarian aid to support the people of Ukraine as the conflict enters the winter months, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
 
"We continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they face severe hardships over the winter," Mahuta said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
"New Zealand will provide an additional $3 million through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support Ukrainians with basic humanitarian needs as part of our continuing support for Ukraine," she added.

According to her, this will cover items like medical supplies and equipment, power transformers and generators to cope with blackouts, and essential winter items for vulnerable families in Ukraine, like food, water and sanitation and hygiene items. 
 
"This latest contribution is in addition to the $7.93 million in humanitarian assistance already provided to support Ukrainian communities since the start of Russia’s illegal invasion," she said.
 
"The new contribution comes as the Russian military has stepped up its deliberate targeting of critical national infrastructure, further deepening the severe humanitarian crisis caused by the illegal invasion. Russia’s targeting of energy and other civilian infrastructure is deplorable. As Ukraine faces a harsh winter, Putin’s actions have further disrupted electricity supply, and are harming the health, safety and well-being of already vulnerable communities," she stated.
 
The UN currently estimates 17.6 million people in Ukraine, including 3.2 million children, will need humanitarian assistance in 2023, excluding those displaced to neighbouring countries. 
 
Harsh winter conditions and the targeting of critical infrastructure are making basic living conditions unbearable.
 
"We call on Russia to immediately cease attempts to weaponise winter in Ukraine, and to end the targeting of critical infrastructure," she said.
 
"Alongside other diplomatic support, New Zealand has responded to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine by extending our defence commitments, contributing to efforts to hold to account those responsible for Russia’s illegal invasion and aggression, sanctions on more than 1200 Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities, and comprehensive trade measures," she added.
 
(WAH)

