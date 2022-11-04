English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Glaciers are pillars of biodiversity, feeding many ecosystems. (Photo: medcom.id)
Glaciers are pillars of biodiversity, feeding many ecosystems. (Photo: medcom.id)

Some Iconic Glaciers to Disappear by 2050: UNESCO

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 November 2022 10:06
Paris: A new study by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), has warned that glaciers in a third of the 50 World Heritage sites are condemned to disappear by 2050, regardless of efforts to limit temperature increases. 
 
But it is still possible to save the glaciers in the remaining two thirds of sites if the rise in temperatures does not exceed 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial period.
 
50 UNESCO World Heritage sites are home to glaciers (A total of 18,600 glaciers have been identified in these 50 sites, covering around 66,000 km2), representing almost 10% of the Earth’s total glacierized area. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


They include the highest (next to Mt. Everest), the longest (in Alaska), and the last remaining glaciers in Africa, amongst others, giving a representative overview of the general situation of glaciers in the world.
 
But the report shows these glaciers have been retreating at an accelerated rate since 2000 due to CO2 emissions, which are warming temperatures. 
 
They are currently losing 58 billion tons of ice every year – equivalent to the combined annual water use of France and Spain– and are responsible for nearly 5% of observed global sea-level rise.
 
"This report is a call to action. Only a rapid reduction in our CO2 emissions levels can save glaciers and the exceptional biodiversity that depends on them. COP27 will have a crucial role to help find solutions to this issue. UNESCO is determined to support states in pursuing this goal," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a media release on Thursday.
 
In addition to drastically reduced carbon emissions, UNESCO is advocating for the creation of an international fund for glacier monitoring and preservation. 
 
Such a fund would support comprehensive research, promote exchange networks between all stakeholders and implement early warning and disaster risk reduction measures.
 
Half of humanity depends directly or indirectly on glaciers as their water source for domestic use, agriculture, and power. 
 
Glaciers are also pillars of biodiversity, feeding many ecosystems.
 
"When glaciers melt rapidly, millions of people face water scarcity and the increased risk of natural disasters such as flooding, and millions more may be displaced by the resulting rise in sea levels. This study highlights the urgent need to cut greenhouse gas emissions and invest in Nature-based Solutions, which can help mitigate climate change and allow people to better adapt to its impacts," Dr Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General, said.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
UNICEF has established more than 500 temporary learning centres. (Photo: medcom.id)

Schools for 2 Million Children in Pakistan Remain Inaccesible: UNICEF

Over 40,000 Participants Expected to Attend COP27 in Egypt

Free Press Vital to Navigating Our Complex World: UN Chief

BACA JUGA
Developing Countries Urged to Cut Emissions by 70% by 2050

Developing Countries Urged to Cut Emissions by 70% by 2050

English
Climate Change
Indonesia Continues to Promote Palm Oil as Green Product in EU: Ambassador

Indonesia Continues to Promote Palm Oil as Green Product in EU: Ambassador

English
indonesian government
Bank Indonesia Expects Lending to Grow 11% in 2022

Bank Indonesia Expects Lending to Grow 11% in 2022

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Zelensky Tegaskan Tidak Akan Hadiri KTT G20 Jika Putin Datang
Internasional

Zelensky Tegaskan Tidak Akan Hadiri KTT G20 Jika Putin Datang

Kemenko Perekonomian: Presidensi G20 Berefek Ganda pada Transportasi hingga UMKM
Ekonomi

Kemenko Perekonomian: Presidensi G20 Berefek Ganda pada Transportasi hingga UMKM

Presiden Akan Tinjau Pabrik Bioetanol dan Kebun Tebu di Mojokerto
Nasional

Presiden Akan Tinjau Pabrik Bioetanol dan Kebun Tebu di Mojokerto

Kemenperin Susun Standarisasi Baterai untuk Kendaraan Listrik Ringan
Otomotif

Kemenperin Susun Standarisasi Baterai untuk Kendaraan Listrik Ringan

Hasil Liga Europa: 8 Tim Lolos Otomatis 16 Besar, 8 Tim Playoff
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Europa: 8 Tim Lolos Otomatis 16 Besar, 8 Tim Playoff

Promotor Resah, Deretan Konser Musik Ini Terancam Batal Imbas Kacaunya 'Berdendang Bergoyang'
Hiburan

Promotor Resah, Deretan Konser Musik Ini Terancam Batal Imbas Kacaunya 'Berdendang Bergoyang'

Simak Nih, 10 Universitas dengan Prodi Hubungan Internasional Terbaik
Pendidikan

Simak Nih, 10 Universitas dengan Prodi Hubungan Internasional Terbaik

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Turnamen Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Infinix Bergulir, Siapkan Laga Grand Final
Teknologi

Turnamen Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Infinix Bergulir, Siapkan Laga Grand Final

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!