English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Next British Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)
Next British Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)

Australian PM Congratulates Next British PM Liz Truss

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 September 2022 13:37
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Leader of the Conservative Party and pending appoinment as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK).
 
"Can I just say with regard to Liz Truss, that I congratulate Liz Truss on her election as Leader of the Conservative Party," Albanese told journalists on Tuesday.
 
"Soon, she will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Albanese, the UK and Australia have a great relationship and alliance.
 
"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Truss. I met her and indeed shared a platform with her in Madrid at the NATO Summit," he explained.
 
"I spoke with the High Commissioner of the UK last night. I have publicly congratulated Prime Minister Truss and we will be having a call in the next 24 hours about that," he revealed.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Australia is committed to supporting Timor?Leste. (Photo: medcom.id)

Timor Leste President to Visit Australia

Imam Australia Nikmati Pengalaman Luar Biasa dalam Diskusi Lintas Agama di Indonesia

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Scheduled to Work from Bogor

President Jokowi Scheduled to Work from Bogor

English
president joko widodo
Workers Gather at DPR Building to Protest against Fuel Price Hike

Workers Gather at DPR Building to Protest against Fuel Price Hike

English
workers
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Rises to 69

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Rises to 69

English
covid-19 patients
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sandiaga: Kunjungan Wisman ke RI Capai Rekor Tertinggi di Juli
Ekonomi

Sandiaga: Kunjungan Wisman ke RI Capai Rekor Tertinggi di Juli

Laporan Intelijen AS: Rusia Beli Jutaan Roket dan Artileri dari Korut
Internasional

Laporan Intelijen AS: Rusia Beli Jutaan Roket dan Artileri dari Korut

Kementerian PUPR Jelaskan Asal-usul Pipa di Taman dalam Kartun Doraemon
Hiburan

Kementerian PUPR Jelaskan Asal-usul Pipa di Taman dalam Kartun Doraemon

Besok, Ferdy Sambo Diperiksa Pakai Pendeteksi Kebohongan
Nasional

Besok, Ferdy Sambo Diperiksa Pakai Pendeteksi Kebohongan

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang
Pendidikan

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia
Otomotif

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: PSG Jamu Juventus
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: PSG Jamu Juventus

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!