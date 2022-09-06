Australian PM Congratulates Next British PM Liz Truss

"Can I just say with regard to Liz Truss, that I congratulate Liz Truss on her election as Leader of the Conservative Party," Albanese told journalists on Tuesday.
"Soon, she will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," he added.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to Albanese, the UK and Australia have a great relationship and alliance.
"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Truss. I met her and indeed shared a platform with her in Madrid at the NATO Summit," he explained.
"I spoke with the High Commissioner of the UK last night. I have publicly congratulated Prime Minister Truss and we will be having a call in the next 24 hours about that," he revealed.