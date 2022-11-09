English  
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Photo:apec.org)
New Zealand PM to Visit Cambodia to Attend East Asia Summit

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 November 2022 13:40
Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Cambodia to attend the annual East Asia Summit (EAS), ahead of representing New Zealand at APEC Economic Leaders Week in Thailand.
 
"Reconnecting New Zealand with the world while actively strengthening partnerships between government, business and industry is an essential part of our economic recovery plan," Ardern said in a media release on Wdnesday.
 
The Prime Minister will depart on Saturday for Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the EAS, undertake bilateral meetings with leaders, and attend related Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) events.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I’m looking forward to reconnecting with Leaders to discuss ways we can jointly address the shared economic and security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region like supply chain issues causing cost of living pressures on citizens, through to the geo political tensions facing our region," Ardern stated.
 
"I’ll be specifically focused on exploring ways to continue strengthening our trading relationships with partners to provide greater economic security for all New Zealanders. The range of complex regional and global issues, including the situation in Myanmar, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the importance of multilateralism, will also be high on the agenda," Ardern added.
 
Following the East Asia Summit in Cambodia and before travelling to APEC, Prime Minister Ardern, accompanied by Trade Minister Damien O’Connor, will use their time in the region to lead a business delegation to Vietnam, visiting both Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City.
 
Prime Minister Ardern will then travel to Bangkok to represent New Zealand at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and will speak at the APEC CEO Summit, and undertake a range of bilateral meetings with counterparts.
 
This will be the first time that the APEC Leaders’ meeting is held in person since 2018, and follows New Zealand’s chairing of APEC in 2021.
 
The Prime Minister will be travelling on a NZDF flight and will return to New Zealand on November 20. 
 
(WAH)

