The ASEAN needs to use a concrete, comprehensive, and sustainable approach to overcome the learning crisis. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ASEAN needs to use a concrete, comprehensive, and sustainable approach to overcome the learning crisis. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Unify in Fostering Solidary for Restoring Education

Antara • 14 October 2022 20:26
Jakarta: The Indonesian government invites ASEAN nations to unite in building solidarity for restoring education after the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"The ASEAN needs to use a concrete, comprehensive, and sustainable approach to overcome the learning crisis that has worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Secretary General of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, Suharti, noted in a statement on Friday, regarding the meeting of the 12th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam.
 
This concrete approach can be realized through partnerships and strong ASEAN leadership to produce education policies that are inclusive, qualified, more flexible, responsive to the needs of each country, and fast in implementation, she remarked.

Suharti affirmed that her side had striven to restore the education sector through the Independent Learning policy, including implementation of the Independent Curriculum that focuses on essential materials for in-depth learning of basic competencies, such as literacy and numeracy.
 
"What we are doing is in line with what is suggested in The Guideline to Reopen, Recover, and Resilience in Education for ASEAN Countries," the ministry's secretary general stated.
 
She stated that the Independent Teaching platform was developed by the Ministry of Education and Culture to help teachers boost their competencies, learn from each other, and share knowledge and experience with other teachers throughout Indonesia.
 
"We provide freedom for teachers in accelerating the curriculum through a project-based learning approach and oriented to the abilities of each student," she remarked.
 
This approach is expected to build a strong learning system and climate, especially in facing global challenges.
 
Suharti then outlined the implementation of Indonesia's seven commitments related to the implementation of the ASEAN Workplan for the 2021-2025 period.
 
The seven commitments encompass improving the quality of education, especially for early childhood education and inclusive education; assessing learning at the basic education level; and improving teachers' competence.
 
"Implementation of the commitments also involve increasing the mobility of students within and between regions, increasing the positive image of vocational education and training institutions, as well as strengthening collaboration between education and the business and industrial world," she added.

 
(WAH)

