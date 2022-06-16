English  
Approximately 70 US service members will participate. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian, US Air Forces to Conduct Cope West 22 Exercise on June 17-24

English united states east java military
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 June 2022 10:58
Jakarta: Service members and aircraft from the US Air Force’s 374th Airlift Wing (AW), Yokota Air Base, Japan and the Indonesian Air Force will participate in Cope West 2022 (CW22), a bilateral, tactical airlift exercise at Abdulrachman Saleh Air Force Base, Malang, East Java, Indonesia, June 17-24.
 
Approximately 70 US service members will participate with Indonesian Air Force service members in the field training exercise. Two U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan, and two C-130s from the Indonesian Air Force are participating in this year’s tactical airlift exercise.
 
"Cope West allows us to strengthen our partnership with one of our most valuable partners in Southeast Asia," said Lt. Col. Kira Coffey, Commander, 36th Airlift Squadron, in a press release on Wednesday.

"This year, we are focused on developing and expanding our combined airlift capabilities with the Indonesian Air Force," Coffey added.
 
US and Indonesian participants will exercise personnel and equipment airdrop, rigging, formation, all-weather and night flight operations, among other capabilities integral to a variety of bilateral missions.
 
Pacific Air Forces, in coordination with other components, allies, and partners, provides US Indo-Pacific Command with continuous unrivaled air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to ensure stability and security throughout the pacific region.
 
Cope West is a recurring exercise that first took place in 1989. This year marks the ninth time Cope West has been hosted in Indonesia and the 73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the US and Indonesia.
 
(WAH)
